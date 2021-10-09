The 16 Best Magnesium Supplements For Sleep, Bone Health, Energy & More*
Around 600 processes in the body rely on magnesium to run smoothly, making it one important mineral. Magnesium plays a big role in energy production, bone development, and muscle contraction, and it's vital for brain, heart, muscle, and skeletal health (nearly 60% of our body's magnesium is stored in the bones and teeth!).*
The mineral is also a building block for life on earth, and we're surrounded by it at all times. It's in our water sources, the ground beneath our feet, and our vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains, fruits, fish, and meat. However, a large proportion of the population in Western countries doesn't get the recommended amount of magnesium from diet alone, due in part to the way conventional agriculture strips soil (and therefore, food) of certain minerals.
Almost half (44%) of Americans have a magnesium gap from dietary input alone. Taking a magnesium supplement is one way to reach the recommended daily intake of magnesium—420 mg for men and 320 mg for women—and help ensure that your body has the tools it needs to function at its best.* However, not all magnesium supplements are created equal. Here's how to choose the right one for you.
Types of magnesium in supplements.
From glycinate to citrate, chloride to oxide, malate and more, there are many types of magnesium supplements available. Magnesium is delivered as a mineral complex, paired with another compound that assists with delivery. These secondary parts (e.g., glycine, citric acid, etc.) can also have health benefits of their own.*
Here are a few of the most common forms of magnesium you'll find in a supplement:
- Magnesium bisglycinate: The combination of magnesium and two glycine amino acids, magnesium bisglycinate (also sometimes called magnesium glycinate) is one of the most bioavailable forms of magnesium. The combination is easy for the body to absorb, making it gentle on the stomach and GI tract. There are some other forms of magnesium, which we'll cover below, that are taken specifically to get the bowels moving at high doses. This is not Mg glycinate's primary design. Instead, the amino acid glycine shows the most promise in helping promote high-quality sleep, making a nightly magnesium bisglycinate supplement a good choice for healthy magnesium levels and a more restful slumber.*
- Magnesium chloride: Magnesium chloride, a blend of magnesium and chlorine, can be extracted from brine or seawater. It has a relatively high bioavailability and is a solid supplement to take if you're just looking to boost your dietary intake of magnesium.*
- Magnesium citrate: A combination of magnesium oxide and citric acid, magnesium citrate can help promote healthy bowel movements.* Since it also has a relatively high bioavailability, it too can be used as a daily magnesium supplement in the right dose. This form of magnesium dissolves readily in water, making it a popular pick for magnesium powders and liquids.
- Magnesium oxide: The most common (and least expensive) form of magnesium, this one is formed by combining magnesium and oxygen ions. This simple form has a lower absorption rate and is most often taken to encourage bowel movements and act of a buffer for other magnesium forms.*
- Magnesium malate: Together, magnesium and malic acid are relatively bioavailable and seem to stick around in the bloodstream for longer than other forms of magnesium. There is also some anecdotal evidence magnesium malate can promote muscle comfort, but clinical results are mixed.*
- Magnesium sulfate: The magnesium and sulfate pairing can be used to replenish electrolytes and encourage bowel movements,* and it's often found in supplements and remedies like Epsom salts. (Fun fact: The man who brought magnesium to Western medicine was said to be a farmer working in Epsom, England, who noticed that the salts in his well water had soothing effects on his cattle). These days, many people take Epsom salt baths for muscle comfort, though there isn't much research to back this up.
What to look for in a magnesium supplement.
First and foremost, if you're taking a magnesium supplement regularly, you'll want to make sure it's gentle on the stomach. Generally, the higher the bioavailability, the better for daily use. Finding a supplement that is enjoyable to take and comes in a format that you can easily work into your routine—be it a capsule, tablet, powder, or liquid—is also important.
Some magnesium supplements need to be taken with food, which is another thing to be aware of. Depending on the serving size, you may also end up needing to take three or four capsules daily.
You'll notice that the price point of magnesium supplements varies widely. While basic (stand-alone) magnesium supplements are relatively affordable, pricier ones will contain other nutrients or botanicals for a more well-rounded blend. Any premium supplement should feature high-quality, clean ingredients and ideally be free of GMOs, gluten, dairy, soy, and major food allergens.
Purity is also a sign of quality, so look for a supplement that is free of binders, preservatives, and artificial colors or flavors.
Finally, unless otherwise specified by your doctor, you'll want to look for a supplement that falls near or below the tolerable upper intake level for supplemental magnesium, 350 mg, to minimize the potential for unwanted side effects that may occur in some individuals at higher levels.
The following supplements are the cream of the magnesium crop: They deliver science-backed doses of magnesium in convenient forms, without unnecessary fillers or additives. Some also contain other active ingredients for added benefits like deeper sleep, sharper focus, and healthier bones.*
Our favorite magnesium supplements
Best for sleep: mindbodygreen sleep support+$60
(Magnesium type: Bisglycinate) mindbodygreen's highly absorbable magnesium supplement is formulated to help promote that deep, restorative sleep so many of us are missing. In addition to 120 mg of magnesium bisglycinate, each serving contains jujube seed extract, a botanical used in Traditional Chinese medicine for calming and sedation, and PharmaGABA®, a neurotransmitter clinically shown to enhance natural sleep quality. So beyond serving up the magnesium your body needs, two capsules of this vegan, GMO-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free product in the evening (with or without food) can deliver the sleep it craves.*
Best magnesium oxide: NOW Foods Magnesium Oxide Powder$13.99
(Magnesium type: Oxide) NOW Food's supplement powder contains a super short ingredient list: Magnesium oxide, that's it! This pure formula is also non-GMO, vegan, and gluten- and dairy-free, delivering just what you need to increase daily magnesium intake—and nothing else. To keep the tummy happy, it's recommended to dissolve each serving (290 mg magnesium) in at least 6 oz. of cold water or clear liquid.*
Best magnesium citrate: Bulletproof Magnesium Citrate$13.99
(Magnesium type: Citrate) You'll find 320 mg of magnesium citrate in every serving of Bulletproof's option (3 capsules, which can be taken all at once or divided throughout the day). Soy- and dye-free, this is another solid option for supporting healthy magnesium levels daily.*
Best magnesium malate: Designs for Health Magnesium Malate$24.78
(Magnesium type: Malate) Vegetarian-friendly, non-GMO, and free of gluten, dairy, and soy, Designs for Health's magnesium supplement is a clean way to reap the benefits of malate, like healthy energy levels and muscle support. Two capsules pack 360 mg of magnesium malate, and they can be taken any time of day, preferably with a meal.*
Best magnesium glycinate: Pure Encapsulations Magnesium Glycinate$69.6
(Magnesium type: Bisglycinate) Each one of Pure's capsules contains 120 mg of highly absorbable magnesium glycinate, wrapped in a vegetarian capsule. They can be taken at any time of day with food, and are a good way to support healthy magnesium levels.*
Best liposomal magnesium: Mary Ruth Magnesium Calm Liposomal$24.95
(Magnesium type: Bisglycinate liposome) This vegan liquid magnesium formula is a special liposomal form (via organic sunflower seed oil ingredient addition). With 135 mg of magnesium provided per tablespoon, this essential mineral is safe for adults, as well as for children 9 years and older. Mary Ruth's formula is spruced up with organic almond nut butter and organic vanilla flavor, that can be blended into smoothies or stand on its own. Each bottle comes with 30 servings.*
Best combo liquid: Solgar Liquid Calcium Magnesium Citrate with Vitamin D$15.09
(Magnesium type: Citrate) Another liquid option, Solgar's magnesium cirtrate is combined with two other essential nutrients, vitamin D3 and calcium citrate, to further support those bones and joints. The added vitamin D can also help promote a healthy immune system. Take 1 tablespoon of the fruity brew (note: it does contain added fruit sugar, aka fructose) daily with a meal, and each bottle should last you about a month.*
Best whole foods powder: Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Magnesium Raspberry Lemon Powder$19.19
(Magnesium type: Carbonate) Magnesium carbonate is a powdered form of magnesium that isn't the most bioavailable on its own, but can be easier to absorb when combined with other ingredients. This blend by Garden of Life pairs it with brown rice protein and probiotics for healthy digestion and regularity. The fizzy drink is designed to be enjoyed before bed.*
Best gummies: Nature Made High Absorption Magnesium Citrate Gummies$19.79
(Magnesium type: Citrate) If you're going to get your daily magnesium fix in a confectionary supplement form, make it these gummies from Nature Made: They're free of artificial flavors, synthetic dyes, high fructose corn syrup, and artificial sweeteners. Each serving of two gummies tastes like a fruit treat but packs 200 mg of absorbable magnesium citrate.*
Best magnesium + zinc combo: MagWell® Magnesium With Zinc & D3$19.99
(Magnesium type: Citrate, bisglycinate, malate) To double down on the bone, muscle, and immunity benefits of magnesium, Live Conscious' Magwell® daily supplements pair it with 1,000 IU of vitamin D3 and 7.5 mg of zinc, in a two-capsule serving. Bonus: They're 3rd party tested for purity and manufactured in the USA.*
Best magnesium + calcium combo: Rainbow Light Magnesium Calcium+$22.39
(Magnesium type: Oxide, ascorbate, aspartate) Designed for athletes, this Rainbow Light Formula replenishes the body with the calcium that might be lost during a tough workout, as well as a combination of magnesium sources to support healthy muscles and bones. Each vegetarian tablet is capped off with vitamins and a modest blend of botanicals that support digestion (spirulina, ginger) and muscle health (meadowsweet extract, turmeric extract, and rosemary leaf essential oil).*
Best for cognitive function: Life Extension Neuro-Mag® Magnesium L-Threonate$30
(Magnesium type: L-threonate) In addition to all it does for the body, magnesium is essential for the brain, too. This supplement from Life Extension is tailored to a healthy memory and cognitive function, thanks to its magnesium L-threonate, a relatively new form of magnesium that has been shown to be readily absorbed by the brain in some studies. In three capsules, you receive 2,000 mg of the Mg L-threonate, which delivers 144 mg of elemental magnesium.*
Best bone complex: Metagenics Bone Builder® with Magnesium$49.72
(Magnesium type: Citrate, aspartate, bisglycinate) This powerful combination of vitamin D3, calcium, phosphorous, and multiple forms of magnesium (including chelates) is geared towards enhanced bone strength. To support bone density and muscle function, take three tablets once daily.*
Best mitochondrial health complex: Pure Encapsulations Mitochondria-ATP$69.4
(Magnesium type: Citrate, malate) This supplement from Pure Encapsulations enhances magnesium's natural ability to support cellular energy with a slew of other nutrients and antioxidants for mitochondrial health, like vitamins C and E, thiamin, niacin, and more. For the best results for mitochondrial function, aging, energy, and performance, Pure recommends taking 4 capsules daily, in divided doses, with meals.*
Best prenatal with magnesium: Nurish Prenatal + DHA$16.67
(Magnesium type: Oxide) This well-rounded prenatal multivitamin/mineral supplement from Nurish contains 18 unique vitamins and minerals (including magnesium oxide), plus marine-derived omega-3s EPA and DHA to give women who are pregnant or hope to become pregnant the nutrients they need daily.*
Best for regularity & digestive function: Nature Made Magnesium Citrate$16.99
(Magnesium type: Citrate) In addition to helping maintain healthy levels of magnesium, this daily supplement from Nature Made may help make it easier to pass stool, thanks to the way it pulls fluid into the intestines. Free of synthetic dyes and artificial flavors, each serving (250 mg of magnesium citrate) should be taken with a meal for optimum absorption.*
Safety and potential side effects.
Magnesium is safe mineral found in our diet and environment. The most common side effects of magnesium supplements (particularly at higher doses, especially if you're not used to taking magnesium) are loose stools, nausea, and GI discomfort. Taking a more gentle and bioavailable magnesium supplement helps avoid these unpleasantries.
Magnesium supplements have the potential to interfere with certain heart and blood pressure medications and antibiotics, so you should always consult your doctor before adding a new supplement to your routine.
The bottom line.
Magnesium is an essential mineral that many people don't get enough of from food alone. Adding a high-quality supplement to your routine is one way to ensure that your body has adequate levels of magnesium.* Combine yours with a healthy, whole-food diet and for added assurance that you're giving your body the nutrients it needs.