Around 600 processes in the body rely on magnesium to run smoothly, making it one important mineral. Magnesium plays a big role in energy production, bone development, and muscle contraction, and it's vital for brain, heart, muscle, and skeletal health (nearly 60% of our body's magnesium is stored in the bones and teeth!).*

The mineral is also a building block for life on earth, and we're surrounded by it at all times. It's in our water sources, the ground beneath our feet, and our vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains, fruits, fish, and meat. However, a large proportion of the population in Western countries doesn't get the recommended amount of magnesium from diet alone, due in part to the way conventional agriculture strips soil (and therefore, food) of certain minerals.

Almost half (44%) of Americans have a magnesium gap from dietary input alone. Taking a magnesium supplement is one way to reach the recommended daily intake of magnesium—420 mg for men and 320 mg for women—and help ensure that your body has the tools it needs to function at its best.* However, not all magnesium supplements are created equal. Here's how to choose the right one for you.