Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of the best-selling book, The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner. She received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,000 articles on mbg, her work has appeared on Bloomberg News, Marie Claire, Bustle, and Forbes. She has covered everything from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping to a group of doctors prescribing binaural beats for anxiety. She's spoken about the intersection of self-care and sustainability on podcasts and live events alongside environmental thought leaders like Marci Zaroff, Gay Browne, and Summer Rayne Oakes.