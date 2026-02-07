This Recovery Supplement Is Like An Ice Pack For Your Muscles & Joints*
Your muscles and joints work hard for you—how are you returning the favor? Taking an antioxidant-rich supplement like turmeric ginger+ is one way to support musculoskeletal health and keep your joints and muscles comfortable and protected.*
Whether you're an elite athlete or more of a weekend warrior, turmeric ginger+ can help keep your body strong through it all. It promotes joint resilience and recovery with three targeted ingredients: turmeric root, ginger root, and black pepper.*
Turmeric and ginger are powerhouse plants that combat oxidative stress and promote a healthy inflammatory response1, paying dividends for musculoskeletal (and whole-body) health. This supplement combines these two botanical buddies and packages them in a way that makes them even more health-protective.*
The turmeric and ginger in each capsule of turmeric ginger+ are encased in a PNS (polar nonpolar sandwich) technology. This sandwiches the ingredients in a polar molecule and a nonpolar molecule to protect their active compounds (curcumin and gingerol) as they make their journey through the body. This innovation makes the turmeric and ginger in our supplement more bioavailable and ultra-potent. We combined them with 5 mg of black pepper fruit extract to enhance absorption even further.*
The result is a supplement that's like a soothing ice pack for your muscles and joints. Taking two capsules of the vegan, gluten-free supplement a day can help keep your musculoskeletal systems limber and strong.*
But don't take our word for it: Here's how real people are using turmeric ginger+ to support their health and fitness goals:
A great addition to my active lifestyle
"I've enjoyed taking this product post-workout and I feel like I can really feel the difference after exercise and in my general health. I love the targeted antioxidant and anti-inflammatory support and feel like it's been a great addition to keeping up with my active lifestyle."*
—Cameron O.
I've been taking it for years
"I have been taking these every morning for several years. My joints don't hurt, and I have more energy."*
—Joyce K
I love the powerhouse ingredients
"The key ingredients [in turmeric ginger+ are powerhouses. I used to take them separately, but this blend combines them all into one! Having it in one supplement makes it extremely convenient and allows me to focus on my health goals."*
—Mary A.
For my joints, this is it
"Whether it's the antioxidant or anti-inflammatory actions of these botanicals or both, my joints are a fan of turmeric ginger+. So is my whole body. This mbg supplement is my new daily essential for overall health."*
—Millie E.
Great for exercise recovery
"I stay pretty active and am in the gym about five days a week. And as much as I love working out, I oftentimes deal with achy joints after exercising (recovery is important, people!). That's why I was super excited when I heard about mindbodygreen's new turmeric ginger+. I look forward to taking it daily!"*
—Blake U.
Helped me get back in my routine
"I used to take turmeric supplements consistently when I was an athlete in college. It always felt like a great way to support my joints and workout recovery in general. This product has reignited my love for turmeric and even has the bonus of ginger! Love it!"*
—Frankie B.
The takeaway
Looking for a plant-powered recover tool to help your muscles and joints feel their best? Look no further than mindbodygreen's turmeric ginger+, which combines highly bioactive ginger and turmeric into a supplement that everyday athletes can't get enough of.* Learn more about the supplement here.