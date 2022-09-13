 Skip to content

The Most Important Factor To Look For In Your Ginger Supplement

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
You're Not Reaping All The Benefits Of Ginger Unless You Take It In This Form

Image by VictoriaBee / iStock

September 13, 2022 — 22:30 PM

Long adored for its ability to help with digestion, there are many reasons to incorporate ginger into your well-being routine. And when you do, you'll want to make sure you're getting the most out of it, by focusing on potency and bioavailability.

Cooking with fresh ginger is wonderful, but did you know that you can also reap the plant's targeted benefits by taking it as a supplement? Allow us to introduce mbg's pioneering formula, turmeric potency+, which combines ginger with turmeric and black pepper—and uses a special polar-nonpolar-sandwich (PNS) technology for maximum absorption and biological activity.*

Why polar-nonpolar-sandwiching makes ginger that much healthier.

Polar-nonplar-what-now? Don't let the technical name throw you off. In simple terms, polar-nonpolar-sandwich (PNS) technology protects the native plant compounds from losing bioavailability and efficacy, by arranging them in a way that makes them easier for the body to absorb and utilize.*

In turmeric potency+, we leverage PNS technology to protect the main bioactives in ginger, gingerols. In addition to gingerols, you'll find the full spectrum of ginger plant compounds preserved in a way that's been scientifically shown (via preclinical research) to have high antioxidant capacity and stability.*

The turmeric in our product is also packaged using this advanced PNS technology, ensuring that all of its beneficial curcuminoids are protected and optimally available for our use.* Together, these optimized plant compounds form a perfect match for helping promote joint and muscle health, digestive function, immunity, and more.*

As mbg's vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, explains "Turmeric and ginger interestingly belong to the same plant family (Zingiberaceae). They act in similar ways in the body through key antioxidant and immunomodulatory actions to support a healthy inflammatory response. While turmeric and ginger have their similarities, they also work via unique biological pathways, too, giving these powerful spices synergy and individual benefits."*

Then, with 5 milligrams of black pepper fruit (and its bio-enhancer piperine) to top it off, turmeric potency+ comes together to make a supplement with ingredients that work synergistically. In fact, turmeric, the hero of the formula, boasts up to 10x higher bioavailability than standard turmeric extract.*†

The takeaway:

We're big fans of whipping up a ginger stir fry or sipping on golden milk, but if you want to up the health benefits of your ginger routine, go for a supplement that uses PNS technology, too. That way, you—and your body—can be sure you're getting the most out of this almighty root.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

† Acumin™ research has demonstrated superior bioavailability, curcuminoid serum response, and stability compared to other common forms of turmeric root extract (e.g., volatile oil, phospholipid/liposomal, and standard 95% curcumin).
