Step into nearly any trendy coffee shop, and you're almost guaranteed to see it listed right there near the vegan matcha latte: golden milk (aka turmeric latte or turmeric tea). But what exactly is this colorful drink that's been taking urban cafes by storm these past few years? And is it really worth it?

Here, we dive into what actually lies within golden milk, why adding it to your daily diet could have lasting positive effects, and how to make your own at home on the cheap.