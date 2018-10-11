How To Make The Best Turmeric Tea To Fight Inflammation All Day Long

While it's available in whole root form as well, turmeric is most commonly sold in powdered form. Capsules containing turmeric extract are also available. There's some slight variation, but in general, turmeric powder is about 3 percent curcumin, and extracts are about 95 percent curcumin. While most clinical research studies look at turmeric extracts, consuming ½ teaspoon to 1 teaspoon (about 2.5 to 5 grams) of turmeric powder with food per day has been associated with health benefits, but even smaller amounts between 500 and 2,000 milligrams of turmeric per day (that's about 15 to 60 mg of curcumin9 ) may also provide some benefit.