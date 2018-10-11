How To Make The Best Turmeric Tea To Fight Inflammation All Day Long

While you can consume turmeric in food throughout the day (breakfast is a great option), tea is a great way to work healing herbs and spices into your wellness routine. You may not want to gnaw on the raw form or might not have the time to cook ground forms into foods in consistent amounts, but tea gives you the option of sipping them. Aside from the physical benefits, there is just something so incredibly soothing about sitting down to a warm beverage.

Turmeric tea is an ancient ayurvedic remedy to help boost skin health and digestive health. Traditionally, turmeric tea contains black pepper (to enhance the absorption) and ginger, another warming herb with powerful anti-inflammatory properties.

I was first introduced to turmeric tea back when I was a nutrition student volunteering in a comprehensive care clinic in a New York City hospital. The physician I worked under was also trained in ayurveda, and she integrated this approach into her sessions. Sure, she would prescribe medications, but she would also recommend herbs and spices to help manage different symptoms and health conditions patients were dealing with.

Turmeric tea was something the doctor frequently recommended to patients, and their positive experiences were enough to inspire me to try it in my own life. I still remember the first time I gave it a shot—a week before I was supposed to be a bridesmaid in a friend's wedding, I came down with a nasty spring cold. I was willing to try anything... Fast-forward almost a decade, and it's still a major player in my "feel better" arsenal—and something I recommend to clients.

The classic turmeric tea preparation makes a great addition to your wellness routine, but there are lots of delicious variations to try.

Some recipes call for the addition of lemon juice, which provides a boost from immune-supporting vitamin C.

You may also wish to add an extra kick with green tea, which has been associated with improved mental alertness, protection against cancer, and weight management. Using matcha is another amazing way to up the antioxidant ante. Just keep in mind that green tea and matcha do have caffeine, so maybe skip this if you're trying to wind down before bed.

Because fat also enhances absorption of curcumin, enjoying these spices in golden milk can help you enjoy the benefits even more. Try it with steamed coconut milk or whole milk and add honey or your other favorite sweetener to taste for your desired level of sweetness.

While turmeric tea is traditionally enjoyed hot, you can also try it cold.