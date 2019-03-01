Often collagen products on the market, like skin serums and supplements, are marketed as containing "collagen peptides." In biology, "peptides" is a term that simply refers to short chains of amino acids. All collagen is a protein made up of amino acids: glycine, proline, hydroxyproline, and arginine, all of which help our bodies remain in good health. In fact, healthy muscle growth and joint health, as well as an overall glow, are often attributed to the unparalleled amount of amino acids in collagen. Collagen is secreted by cells, chiefly by connective tissue cells.

Fun fact: There are more than a dozen types of collagen, which are composed of different peptides and exhibit a range of structures and functions. For instance, there are specific types of collagen responsible for forming your skin and cartilage. Unfortunately, there has been minimal research on the various types and not many studies at all that pinpoint one as the most beneficial—as far as we know, they're all crucial.

Roughly 80 to 90 percent of collagen belongs to what’s classified as type 1, 2, and 3, which are very strong and flexible proteins. Type 1 is important for bone, teeth, and skin formation and is predominant in the tissue and tendons. But, where there is type 1, you’ll often find type 2 collagen that is mostly known for its role as structural support in cartilage. Type 3 is found in skin, muscle, and blood vessels.

Beyond the different types of collagen, it’s important to note that there are two terms used to classify it. First, endogenous collagen is natural collagen, or the kind that is synthesized by the body. Second, exogenous collagen is synthetic and comes from an external source, such as a powder. Often in the scientific literature, endogenous collagen depletion is linked to a declining bill of health.