A Holistic Wellness Routine Starts With This Step — Are You Doing It?
We track our steps, get in our reps at the gym, drink our greens, and write in our gratitude journals—but we don’t always pay attention to what we start and end our day with: our toothpaste.
Oral health is more than just fresh breath and clean teeth. It's deeply connected to systemic health. From how we feel in our bodies to how we show up in the world, our oral health plays a bigger role than we think. Because of its whole-body impact, it deserves just as much attention as the other daily habits we prioritize, like nutrition, movement, and sleep.
And it all starts with using the right products.
A natural toothpaste that’s made with high-quality ingredients, and effective—like Tom’s of Maine Whiten+—can be a key tool in your overall well-being routine, with benefits that go beyond the bathroom sink.
Using the latest research in whole body health, we’re exploring all the ways oral care serves as essential self care. Plus, we’re making a few suggestions on how you can level up your routine—so every day feels a bit brighter.
Morning routines can improve mental health
It’s not just a wellness cliché: How you start your morning truly matters. Research shows that having a structured routine in the morning can help reduce stress and improve overall mood throughout the day. Simple, predictable rituals give the brain a sense of control and calm, which can buffer against daily stressors, according to a study from Scientific Reports.
As one of the first habits we do upon waking, brushing offers a natural anchor point in your morning. It’s a moment to slow down, breathe, and ground yourself before the day unfolds.
Elevate your mindful morning by habit stacking your brushing routine with breathwork. “Habit stacking” is a well-being concept of joining two habits together, so you’re more likely to stick to them. After brushing your teeth, try a simple box breathing method to help provide clarity and focus.
And by using a quality toothpaste like Tom’s of Maine Whiten+, you can start your day feeling good about your choices, knowing the natural formula is made with your well-being in mind.
Oral health is full body health
You eat well, practice mindfulness, and make sure to move your body daily. But there’s one very important step you may not be considering: Oral care is an essential (yet often overlooked) part of overall well-being.
This connection is why health experts across categories (dentists, physicians, researchers, and more) are urging patients to take oral care seriously. It’s not just for hygiene or aesthetic purposes (although fresh breath and a brilliant smile are nice perks), it’s a meaningful proactive step in your wellness routine. Because you can’t have overall health without a healthy mouth.
Obviously, brushing twice a day is the foundation for oral health. But you can take it a step further: Optimize your routine with a product that aligns with your holistic, health-forward lifestyle.
Tom’s of Maine Whiten+ is a vegan toothpaste that uses a plant-based cleanser and contains no peroxide, artificial flavors, or dyes. It's a simple, yet powerful, formula that cleans your teeth and supports a healthy mouth.
Whiter teeth can lead to improved confidence
It’s amazing how much your smile affects your mood. For example, the simple act of smiling (even if it’s fake) can trick the brain into improving overall mood, a concept known as the facial feedback hypothesis, according to research led by Stanford psychologists.
Even more interesting, research published in International Dental Journal 1 found teeth whitening is positively associated with self-confidence, improved social life, and mood of the participants.
Making small tweaks can help you go about your day with more confidence and self-assurance. As part of a larger self-care routine, brightening your teeth can make a big impact.
Get that brightening boost with Tom’s of Maine Whiten+. The enamel-safe toothpaste removes 95% of surface stains after 2 weeks of twice-daily use—leading to a whiter, brighter smile, without discomfort or sensitivity.
Ingredients matter
Most of us are ingredient-conscious with what we eat, drink, and put on our skin. We focus on real, whole foods when making our meals and read the ingredient labels for our personal care products.
But what do you know about your toothpaste—a product you’re putting in your mouth 60-plus times a month?
Tom’s of Maine Whiten+ relies on naturally sourced and derived ingredients to promote a whiter smile—all carefully sourced under Tom's of Maine Stewardship Model.
Here’s a highlight:
- Calcium carbonate: This polishes teeth for a bright smile. It’s quarried from limestone in the North East United States.
- Hydrated Silica: A stain-fighting agent sourced from silica, which makes up about 12% of the Earth’s surface. It helps scrub away plaque and stains—without damaging enamel.
- Peppermint oil: Get that fresh feeling with this natural peppermint oil flavoring.
Small habits lead to big impacts
Oral care may seem like a small part of your day, but it’s one of the most consistent well-being rituals you have. And as any health expert will tell you: It’s the small, repeatable habits that shape our long-term outcomes.
In fact, research in Biological Psychiatry shows that small habits can even help “rewire the brain," creating neural pathways that reinforce positive behaviors.
Brushing your teeth might not be as flashy as a 5 a.m. cold plunge or a 10-step skincare routine, but it’s no less important. By choosing products that reflect your values and support your body, you turn an ordinary task into an impactful one.
The takeaway
Oral care is health care. From impacting whole body health to enhancing confidence, your daily brushing routine plays a vital role in your overall well-being. And when you choose a toothpaste that’s made with effective ingredients—like Tom’s of Maine Whiten+—you’re making an easy, impactful upgrade to your daily routine.