How To Use The Box Breath To Call In Calm & Focus On Demand
Box Breathing, Square Breathing, 4-4-4-4 breathing—by any name, this breathwork is a forceful one. Unusual for its evenly timed inhales, holds, and exhales, it's a relatively intense breath pattern, so it makes sense that it was popularized by Navy SEALs.
Here's an overview of how to get comfortable with this sequence and use it to call in calm and focus on demand.
When to do the box breath.
Breathwork teacher Gwen Dittmar recommends using this particular breathing technique when you need to feel relaxed yet alert. "I like to use this technique before difficult conversations or if I want to feel more focused when I go into a meeting," she says in her mbg class, The Ultimate Guide To Breathwork. "This is also really great for when you're in a stressful situation and you need to be present but also want to be calm."
While some breaths are suitable for an everyday practice, researcher of pulmonary medicine and author of Breath Taking Michael J. Stephen, M.D. says this isn't one of them. “There's a reason why marines and athletes embrace the box breath," he tells mbg. "All of the ratios are 1-1-1-1 and that's very unusual for breathwork. It's not a circle; it's a sharp angle." For this reason, he says to save it for moments when you need a quick hit of calm and reserve your daily practice for gentler sequences.
How to do the box breath.
To practice this breath, find a seated position and close the eyes. Then, follow along:
How To Do The Box Breathing Technique
- Inhale through the nose for 4 seconds.
- Hold your breath (on full) for 4 seconds.
- Exhale out of the mouth for 4 seconds.
- Hold your breath (on empty) for 4 seconds.
Start by repeating this sequence four times—which will bring you to one minute of controlled breath. From there, feel free to work your way up to longer sessions but stay under the 20-minute mark to avoid light headedness.
Box breathing variations.
Using this framework as a jumping-off point, you can get creative and make the breath your own.
For example, Dittmar likes to assign a mental image to each part of the sequence. On the inhale, she imagines grounding earth element filling her body; on the first hold, she imagines wind sweeping negative thoughts from her mind; on the exhale, she imagines the fire element roaring her love out into the universe; and on the second hold she imagines water guiding her through the waves of life.
Other riffs on this idea include assigning a particular color or sound to each part of the sequence, or picture yourself absorbing prosperity and releasing scarcity with every inhale and exhale.
You can also switch up the amount of time you spend on each step: If you're new to breathwork, a 2-2-2-2 sequence might feel like a better entryway. If you're an old pro, you might challenge yourself to a 6-6-6-6.
A tip for beginners.
The most intense part of this breath is the hold after the exhale, by far. "You're stopping your breath there and letting gasses build up," Stephen explains, which will feel unnatural at first. Be gentle with yourself and start slow. Those who are new to the breath might find it helpful to place one hand on the belly and another on the heart for some tactile feedback as they go.
The benefits of this breath.
While there isn't much scientific research on the benefits of box breathing, anecdotally it has helped some people achieve a calm body and focused mind. "Along with training more powerful breathing musculature, it slows down your breathing rate and deepens your concentration skills," author and former Navy SEAL Mark Divine previously wrote of his experience with box breathing on mbg.
In general, controlled breathing techniques do have bona-fide health benefits. Stephen says that slow, deep breathing can help us "engage our diaphragm, get air into the lower part of our lungs, and really stretch out our alveoli—the gas exchange units of our lungs." He's seen breathwork be an effective adjunct therapy for patients with lung diseases like COPD and asthma.
Mentally, controlled breaths have a relaxing effect. "You stimulate the vagus nerve by taking easy, deep breaths and it sends signals back into the brain for calming," he says, pointing to research that has found breathwork can help reduce depression and anxiety symptoms in asthma patients and promote emotional control and psychological well-being in the greater population.
Stephens likens taking deep, controlled breaths to pumping the breaks on overwhelm, stress, and anxiousness. "We don't have access to the accelerator, and sometimes that goes off the handle," he says, "but we do have access to the brake."
The bottom line.
Box breathing can deliver a powerful rush of calm and focus—but the technique might feel a little uncomfortable at first. Be gentle, take things slow, and overtime you might just have a new favorite pre-presentation tool on your hands.