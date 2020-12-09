Using this framework as a jumping-off point, you can get creative and make the breath your own.

For example, Dittmar likes to assign a mental image to each part of the sequence. On the inhale, she imagines grounding earth element filling her body; on the first hold, she imagines wind sweeping negative thoughts from her mind; on the exhale, she imagines the fire element roaring her love out into the universe; and on the second hold she imagines water guiding her through the waves of life.

Other riffs on this idea include assigning a particular color or sound to each part of the sequence, or picture yourself absorbing prosperity and releasing scarcity with every inhale and exhale.

You can also switch up the amount of time you spend on each step: If you're new to breathwork, a 2-2-2-2 sequence might feel like a better entryway. If you're an old pro, you might challenge yourself to a 6-6-6-6.