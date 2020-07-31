Nadī Shodhana, or alternate nostril breathing, rhythmically isolates the right nostril, which connects to the Pingala Nadi channel, and the left nostril, which connects to the Ida Nadi channel. "The left nostril is associated with the receptive/yin/lunar/feminine principle, and the right is associated with the projective/yang/solar/masculine principle," Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P., naturopathic doctor and yoga instructor, tells mbg. At any point in time, one Nadi is always more dominant than the other. When someone is busy at work, their Pingala Nadi would be more active, for example.

Alternating breath between the two nostrils is thought to promote balance through the body's midline and these two Nadis, which can be compared to the parasympathetic and sympathetic nervous system in Western medicine. "When we balance the breath through these two channels, we balance the self," Matluck adds. "This typically has a calming effect on the nervous system, further supporting any healing process."

Some adaptations of the practice, like "sun breathing" or "moon breathing," intentionally target either the right or left nostril on its own, for a more energizing or relaxing practice respectively.