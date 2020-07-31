Nadī Shodhana, or alternate nostril breathing, rhythmically isolates the right nostril, which connects to the Pingala Nadi channel, and the left nostril, which connects to the Ida Nadi channel. "The left nostril is associated with the receptive/yin/lunar/feminine principle, and the right is associated with the projective/yang/solar/masculine principle," Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P., naturopathic doctor and yoga instructor, tells mbg. At any point in time, one Nadi is always more dominant than the other. When someone is busy at work, their Pingala Nadi would be more active, for example.