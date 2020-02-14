When we engage in deep and rhythmic breathing, we activate the vagus nerve, turn on our parasympathetic nervous system, and pump the brakes on anxiety and stress. As our physiology returns to its inherent state, our mind calms, our heart opens, and we remember the wholeness and truth of who we are. There are many types of breathwork techniques that can have this calming and fortifying effect on the body. Here are a few to check out: