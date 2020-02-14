While fear can keep us safe at times, having too much of it becomes unhealthy for our body, mind, heart, and spirit. Anxiety, or the constant and debilitating fear of the future, sends the nervous system into overdrive, activates the fight-or-flight response, and fills the body with the stress hormone cortisol. Anxiety also affects our ability to control our thoughts, which is exactly where the breath can become an anecdote.

When we engage in deep and rhythmic breathing, we activate the vagus nerve, turn on our parasympathetic nervous system, and pump the brakes on anxiety and stress. As our physiology returns to its inherent state, our mind calms, our heart opens, and we remember the wholeness and truth of who we are. There are many types of breathwork techniques that can have this calming and fortifying effect on the body. Here are a few to check out: