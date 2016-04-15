A Navy SEAL's Secret To Feeling Calm & Alert Anytime, Anywhere

Would you like to increase the threshold of your lung capacity? Your breathing threshold is the duration of a complete breathing cycle, including any holds. It is determined by a few factors, such as the power of your breathing musculature, your lung capacity (volume of air they can hold), and the efficiency of gas transfer dictated by the strength of your heart’s cardiac output (heart rate and stroke volume). If you have a threshold of 4 seconds, then you are breathing 15 breaths per minute. Up to 20 cycles per minute is common, but don’t read that as healthy. After years of practice, I now average 4 to 6 breaths per minute when not paying attention and have a threshold of 55 seconds for a single breath, meaning I don’t get winded or agitated with a 55-second breath count over a minimum of 12 cycles.

The yoga masters believed that the human life span was determined by the number of breaths taken. According to them, slowing your breathing down would lengthen your life span. I don’t know about you, but I am in—at 4 breaths per minute versus 16, I should live 4 times as long! At any rate, my experience is that slowing your breathing rate down is very healthy and I think you will find this to be true for yourself as well.

Let’s begin threshold training with a ratio of 1:2:2:1. So a 3-second inhale, 6-second hold, 6-second exhale, and a 3-second hold is, in total, an 18-count breath threshold, assuming you can repeat this cycle comfortably a minimum of 12 times in a row. This would be just shy of three breaths per minute, which is a good target to work toward. For those who need to really extend their threshold, such as SEAL trainees, you will want to work toward a 60-second threshold (that's one long, slow breath per minute). One warning: Never practice breath-hold training in the water alone. I know it sounds obvious, but some special ops trainees have foolishly tried this and are not alive to read this as a result.