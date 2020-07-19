Auras are thought of as the unseen field of energy surrounding a person's physical body. They're affected by our mood and emotional state (and sometimes the states of others), and different colors are associated with different qualities and emotions. Someone's aura is usually a combination of colors, with one being more dominant than the others.

You can get your aura photographed during an aura reading, or try to spot it yourself by gazing softly at somewhere on your body or rubbing your hands together, slowly pulling them apart, and seeing if colors appear. If you're curious what the colors mean, here's aura interpreter Rachelle Terry's take.