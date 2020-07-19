9 Aura Colors & What They Say About You
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Auras are thought of as the unseen field of energy surrounding a person's physical body. They're affected by our mood and emotional state (and sometimes the states of others), and different colors are associated with different qualities and emotions. Someone's aura is usually a combination of colors, with one being more dominant than the others.
You can get your aura photographed during an aura reading, or try to spot it yourself by gazing softly at somewhere on your body or rubbing your hands together, slowly pulling them apart, and seeing if colors appear. If you're curious what the colors mean, here's aura interpreter Rachelle Terry's take.
9 aura colors and their meanings:
Red
If you have red in your aura, you are likely an energetic and fiery person, according to Terry. Red auras indicate someone who is "quick at putting thoughts into actions" and "doesn't read instruction manuals."
Each of the seven chakras is also associated with a color, so understanding the chakra colors helps when deciphering auras. For example, red relates to the root chakra, and if you're seeing a decent amount of red, it means your root chakra is stable and unblocked.
Orange
Orange is related to the sacral chakra, which deals with creativity and sexual energy. Orange in the aura may then indicate flowing creative energy.
Additionally, Terry notes that if orange shows up in your aura, it might mean you "tend to learn lessons from experience rather than theory" and "often have to learn things the hard way."
Yellow
As you might have guessed with this cheery color, yellow auras signify someone who is sunny and charismatic, Terry says. They may also have a magnetic personality that attracts lots of different people.
Yellow is the color of the solar plexus chakra, which deals with your identity and confidence. Yellow in your aura, then, is a good sign that you're feeling confident and empowered.
Green
Green is one color associated with the heart chakra, so it relates to matters of the heart: love for yourself and others, compassion, and forgiveness.
If you have green in your aura, Terry notes you probably love "music, nature, and not being tied down." Because a green aura indicates a particularly open heart, Terry adds there may be a tendency to be easily influenced by one's environment or other people, making boundaries important for this aura color.
Pink
If there's pink in your aura (the other color, along with green, associated with the heart chakra), Terry says you likely live from the heart. You're "kind, caring, and loving."
Similar to green, seeing pink is a sign that your heart chakra is open and receptive. Celebrate your kind and compassionate nature, but remember the need for boundaries.
Blue
Blue in someone's aura is a sign of a powerful mind—but one that might be a bit in the clouds. Those with lots of blue in their aura "operate more in the mental realms" and need to remember to ground themselves, Terry says. But they can also be very insightful.
Blue is the color of the throat chakra, governing expression and truth. If your throat chakra is clear and flowing, the blue in your aura would signify outward expression of the insights you hold inside.
Purple
Purple auras get a lot of attention because this is the color associated with strong intuition and sensitivity, and great mental depths, according to Terry.
Purple is the color of the third-eye chakra, which deals with intuition. If you have purple in your aura, you may have some psychic, empathic, or intuitive abilities.
White
It's a bit more rare to see concentrations of white in one's aura. But if you do, Terry notes this is the sign of a very quick mind—and a tendency for perfectionism and nervous energy.
White is linked to the crown chakra, which connects us to universal energy and oneness. To see it in your aura would mean you have a strong sense of connection to something larger than yourself.
Black
And lastly, if there is black or particularly dark areas of your aura, Terry notes this isn't actually the "color" of your aura, per se, but rather a sign that part of you is exhausted or fatigued.
In this case, take some time to ground, heal, and balance your energy levels to brighten up that aura a bit, and bring your energetic field (and chakras) back into balance.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.