It should be noted, however, that dark green can mean something a little different from emerald. When it comes to auras, this color is associated with jealousy, pride, and feeling like a victim. "They can compare themselves to others. They may also find it difficult to take criticism because it feels like an attack," Hira says. "They may have a victim mindset, focusing on blaming others rather than taking responsibility for themselves." Kaiser adds those who feel this way would benefit from getting out in nature and grounding themselves through earthing, or placing your bare feet on the grass.