And lastly, an emerald aura is very magnetic. Kaiser says this is an aura that draws people in. "Those with an emerald green aura are healers and want to be united," she says, with Hira adding, "From a young age, they know how to naturally heal people with their energy and personality. Their energy can bring warmth, joy, comfort and harmony to most people they come in contact with."

It should be noted, however that dark green can mean something a little different than emerald. When it comes to auras, this color is associated with jealousy, pride, and feeling like a victim. "They can compare themselves to others. They may also find it difficult to take criticism because it feels like an attack," Hira says. "They may have a victim mindset, focusing on blaming others rather than taking responsibility for themselves." Kaiser adds those who feel this way would benefit from getting out in nature, and grounding themselves through earthing, or placing your bare feet on the grass.