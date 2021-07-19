Your Guide To Auras: What They Are & What To Expect During A Reading

When someone references an "aura," they're talking about the unseen spiritual energy field that surrounds all living things.

"Anything alive has an aura," explains Kathryn Grace, founder of Aura Shop, an aura reading shop in Santa Monica, California. The different colors of your aura are thought to provide insight into your emotional and spiritual well-being.

While Grace says that it's not always possible to see aura colors with the naked eye, we can usually feel them. Think about how certain people give off a super warm and friendly vibe (or really negative energy) even before they say a word; that's the aura at work. (You can also take a quick aura quiz if you're really curious about your aura color.)