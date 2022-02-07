An Introduction To The Throat Chakra + How To Heal It
The seven chakras are the main energy centers of the body. The fifth chakra, also called Vishuddha or throat chakra, represents our ability to communicate and express ourselves openly and eloquently. The throat chakra is associated with the thyroid, which governs our metabolism. Here's a quick beginner's guide to this chakra:
Location of the throat chakra.
The throat region.
What the throat chakra controls.
Communication, self-expression, openness and clarity of speech.
Color of the throat chakra.
Blue.
A healing breath routine for the throat chakra.
Inhale once, and then exhale. Then, lock the chin, hold your breath, and shift your chin down slightly. Hold your breath for as long as you're comfortable. Then, gently raising the head and take your inhale and exhale. Repeat for as long as feels good.
Beneficial foods for the throat chakra.
- Juices and teas
- All types of fruits
Yogi Cameron left the world of high fashion to pursue the Yogic path in India, and has studied Ayurveda and Yoga since 2003. Today, he's based in L.A. and has helped thousands of people tap into their spiritual side through yoga, meditation, his books, and other practices.
Yogi Cameron became certified in Yoga at the Integral Yoga Institute in New York City as well as the Sri Satchidananda Ashram. He studied Ayurvedic Medicine at Arsha Vidya Peetam in South India and trained at the International Academy of Ayurveda in Pune, india. He’s been featured in ELLE magazine, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and The London Times, and has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Today Show, E! Entertainment, and Martha, amongst others. He is also an expert on the hit show “Conversations with Maria Menounos” on SiriusXM.
He is also a mindbodygreen video course instructor, and his chakra-opening course is designed to help you create more harmony and purpose in your life.