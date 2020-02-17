Probably the most important thing you can bring to your communication with your partner is honesty. If what you're saying isn't true, then nothing real is being shared. Speak your truth, as much as you are able to, with clarity, love, and gentleness. When you dodge the truth out of fear for how it will be received, you only build bigger walls in your relationship. When you communicate your truth from a place of love, you're always reinforcing the strength of your connection with your partner, no matter the response. You have to be honest.