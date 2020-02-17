Conversations—especially the deep ones—rarely go smoothly and hardly ever go as planned. They twist and turn, a tangent here, an unexpected comment there. Don't be rigid when you're talking with your partner. The more attached you are to how the conversation should play out, the more disappointed you'll be by how it does.

Move with the dialogue, bend with it, be in the moment with what's happening between the two of you. You can still share what it is you need to share, but you may end up having to do it differently than you'd planned. And that's OK.