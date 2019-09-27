Anytime you're feeling upset over something your partner has done or is doing, bring it up to them like this:

"I have a story in my head that..."

This tool is based on clinical psychologist Marshall B. Rosenberg's philosophy of "nonviolent communication." Here's an example: "I have a story in my head that you're creating this new group of friends that you actively don't want me to be a part of." (A real fight I recently had with a close friend!)

Or here's one that Blue used while describing the practice to me: "Last night a partner of mine said to me, 'I have a story in my head that you're mad with me because I didn't pay attention to you at the party we were at,'" she said. "Actually it's not true, but they were operating from this place of I'm upset with them. I was actually just really concerned about some of the work that I had this week, but they sort of connected some random dots, and they decided I was upset with them."

What this phrasing does, Blue explained, is acknowledge that you've made up a story in your head. You actually have no idea why the person has done what they've done, but you have attached a meaning to it that's been causing you pain and heartache. This lets the other person hear how you're feeling and see things from your perspective without feeling like they're being accused; you've already acknowledged that this is just a story you've created in your head, one that you acknowledge may or may not be true. That gives them the opportunity to recognize how their actions, whatever the intent, have been perceived—without feeling threatened or attacked.

Compare that to if I had said to my friend: "You never invite me to anything! Why do you always leave me out of your plans?"

Even though that might accurately represent how I felt, that kind of conversation starter immediately puts the recipient on the defense. Worse yet, it presumes that the meaning I've applied to a set of events is the only meaning those events could possibly have. The reality, of course, is that there are many truths and many ways to interpret any set of actions or behaviors.

When I shared with my friend the narrative I'd crafted in my head about getting left out, supported by endless small moments that seemed to point to the story's truth, she told me her version of the events: A lot of those events were things that you aren't really interested in, so I honestly just didn't even think to invite you! It wasn't an intentional thing at all. I definitely didn't mean to leave you out on purpose or maliciously, and I can totally see why all those events together would make you feel that way. Honestly, I usually prefer one-on-one hangouts, which you and I do a lot, and I've always really loved those and thought we were in a good place. Now I know these group hangouts are really important to you, and I'll make sure you're feeling included and welcome in my social life.