5 Ways You're Thinking About The Love Languages Wrong

Jeff and Leigh were going to try couples counseling one more time before they split; although they wanted their relationship to work, they could not stop the ongoing conflict and arguments.

As we opened our session, Jeff burst out with, "We have read The Five Love Languages 10 times. I know she likes words, and I give them to her even though it's hard for me—cards and conversations when I don't feel like it and even Post-it notes in her backpack. Still, it seems she constantly finds fault with me. Nothing is ever enough."

His partner Leigh, just a breath away from outrage, responded, "Yes, you do all of that. I work on practicing your love language for you; I'm always finding ways to touch you—holding your hand, rubbing your neck. But when I need to talk about something that is bothering me, you defend yourself before I can even get the words out."

It was obvious that these two people had read The Five Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts by Gary Chapman and taken his wisdom and suggestions to heart, and like many people, they believed his formula would cure their many relationship troubles.

Chapman's book was first published in 1995, and even 20 years after its initial publication, it remains in the top 20 books on Amazon and has been a New York Times best-seller for eight years. The wise book addresses one of the most important aspects of a healthy relationship, which is the understanding that "my partner is not me." One of the great lessons love teaches us is the ability to really see our partner as "other" and find ways to understand and make room for someone who is not like us. Chapman encourages efforts to speak love in our partner's language, not ours, and to give not what we want but what our partner wants.

According to Chapman, the five languages of love are: