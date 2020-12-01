5 Ways You're Thinking About The Love Languages Wrong

According to Chapman, the five love languages are words of affirmation, quality time, acts of service, physical touch, and gifts. His book on the love language theory addresses one of the most important aspects of a healthy relationship, which is the understanding that "my partner is not me." One of the great lessons love teaches us is the ability to really see our partner as "other" and find ways to understand and make room for someone who is not like us. Chapman encourages efforts to speak love in our partner's language, not ours, and to give not what we want but what our partner wants.