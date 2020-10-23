'What It Really Means To Have Physical Touch As Your Love Language

Physical touch is one of the five love languages, and it refers to expressing and receiving affection through touch, physical closeness, and other forms of physical connection. Kissing, hugging, holding hands, and sex are all ways of showing love through the physical touch love language.

Most specifically, having touch as a love language means that small physical gestures—such as having a partner put their arm around you in public or snug up close to you on the couch while watching TV together—matter a lot more to you than things like gifts or saying "I love you."

There's a physiological reason physical touch is so enjoyable: that skin-to-skin contact triggers the release of certain hormones associated with pleasure and bonding, explains licensed marriage and family therapist Kiaundra Jackson, LMFT, of KW Couples Therapy.

"If someone's love language is physical touch, they may or may not know it, but they enjoy the release of the 'feel-good hormones' our body secretes like serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin," Jackson tells mbg. "Oxytocin is known as the bonding hormone. That hormone is the same hormone released between a newborn baby and its mother, which is why skin-to-skin contact is highly recommended for bonding after childbirth."