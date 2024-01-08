Take This 5-Minute Test To See If You Really Know Your Love Language

To figure out what your love language is, consider the way you express affection to the people you love—whether friends, family, or romantic partners. Do you tend to cuddle with them on the couch? Or do you like to shower them with compliments and verbal affirmation? Or maybe you prefer to make big gestures of care, like showing up unannounced to drive them home from the airport? Or maybe the biggest way you show you care is by picking up the tab at brunch or grabbing something for them while shopping when you see something you know they'll like.