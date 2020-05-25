Author and pastor Gary Chapman, Ph.D., developed the love language system from his years working with couples as a marriage counselor. He reasoned that there are five love languages we all enjoy and experience on some level in our relationships—words of affirmation, quality time, acts of service, touch, and gifts—but that we all have one or two dominant styles that we prefer for receiving and giving love. By figuring out your and your partner's governing love language styles, it should theoretically help you both feel more seen and loved in your partnership.

"Love is the strongest and healthiest form of human bonding and belonging. It's that generative 'felt sense' deep inside that ties and binds us—emotionally, psychologically, and spiritually—to another person. Language is a system of symbols and rules that people use to express and share meaning. So, a love language, you might say, is how we communicate or share the deepest, most essential parts of ourselves," notes DeMarco.

In relationships, Di Leo asserts it's important to clarify what your love languages are with each other so you two can sync up with each other and align better. The other languages revolve around action, touch, physicality, and time, while words of affirmation is centered on the importance of verbal expression. To people who are very into words of affirmation, they are uniquely aware of how powerful and beautiful words can really be. Words can be used as a way to tear someone down or build someone up. Since written and spoken language speaks directly to their heart, people with this love language will show their loved ones affection through effusive words, terms of endearment, and sweet little nothings, which are really sweet little everythings.