AEDP Certified Psychotherapist & Emotion Educator

Hilary Jacobs Hendel, LCSW, takes the complex world of emotions and makes them easy to understand for all. She is author of the award-winning self-help book on emotions called, "It’s Not Always Depression: Working the Change Triangle to Listen to the Body, Discover Core Emotions, and Connect to Your Authentic Self" (Random House, 2018). She is a certified psychoanalyst and AEDP psychotherapist and supervisor. She has published articles in The New York Times, TIME, Oprah, and professional journals. Hendel also consulted on the psychological development of characters on AMC’s Mad Men. Her blog on emotions and how to use them for wellbeing is read worldwide. She offers resources on emotions, emotional health, and a copy of the Change Triangle tool on her website.

