INTP, ENFJ, ISFP—you've probably seen or heard of the 16 different Myers-Briggs personality types. Perhaps you've even taken the test to find out which four-letter combo aligns with your personality.

Created by renowned psychiatrist Carl Jung and popularized since the 1940s, the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) uses tailored questions to find your combination of four sets of opposing traits: introverted versus extroverted; sensing versus intuitive; thinking versus feeling; and perceiving versus judging.

Here, we're specifically breaking down the second pair: sensing and intuition, including what they both mean and how to know which one you are.