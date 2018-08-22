Myers-Briggs Compatibility: Does It Matter In Relationships?

The Myers-Briggs Foundation has developed a list of common characteristics of the 16 personality types. If you haven’t taken the test, scrolling through these descriptions may give you a sense of your personality type, but heads up: You'll likely see aspects of yourself in many different combinations.

For example, I did a quick review of the descriptions for myself and couldn't decide between these two:

"ENFJ: Warm, empathetic, responsive, and responsible. Highly attuned to the emotions, needs, and motivations of others. Find potential in everyone, want to help others fulfill their potential. May act as catalysts for individual and group growth. Loyal, responsive to praise and criticism. Sociable, facilitate others in a group, and provide inspiring leadership.

"INFP: Idealistic, loyal to their values and to people who are important to them. Want an external life that is congruent with their values. Curious, quick to see possibilities, can be catalysts for implementing ideas. Seek to understand people and to help them fulfill their potential. Adaptable, flexible, and accepting unless a value is threatened. Forceful in presenting their ideas."

Notice that I chose both an extroversion and an introversion type. How can that be? When I completed the actual test, I’m an ENFJ but just barely. My extroversion/introversion answers are split almost down the middle, and the same is true for my intuition/sensing and judging/perceiving dimensions. The only clear-cut consistency is in thinking/feeling.

Another word of caution: Not everyone is a whole-hearted fan of the MBTI. There's a camp of psychologists who believe the 16 different personality types aren't a comprehensive, reliable determination of personality. Ideally, taking a psychological test one day and repeating it six or 12 months later should give pretty similar results, but that doesn't always hold true with the MBTI.

However, most of us can agree that information like that presented in the MBTI type can help us focus on areas of personal growth over time.