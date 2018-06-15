How To Style Your Home, Based On Your Myers-Briggs Type

The home is an extension of the self—a place to showcase personality, gather with loved ones, and express ideas and intentions. So naturally, the décor scheme you gravitate toward says a lot about who you are as a person. Nobody knows this better than Donna Garlough—the stylist and writer whose new book, Your Home, Your Style, is a primer on how to create a home that feels true to you.

We asked Garlough for design tips that correspond to one of the most popular personality indicators of them all: the Myers-Briggs scale. Take the test if you haven't already, and check out which mini makeover is right for you: