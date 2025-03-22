Advertisement
I Tested The Sans Water Purifier For 6 Months: My Honest Review (+ Save $100)
Late last year, a viral study revealed that nearly half of US tap water contains PFAS (also known as "forever chemicals"). And, while that may just sound like a buzzy headline, these contaminants have actually been linked to serious health issues, such as cancer, liver damage, and immune system disruptions.
Ergo, a water filter is no longer just a “nice-to-have.” In fact, I strongly believe every faucet in your home should have a filter. That’s why I’ve spent years testing the best options I could get my hands on: shower filters, faucet filters, and countertop filters.
The Sans Water Purifier caught my eye about six months ago, due to its sleek countertop design and ability to effectively remove up to 99.9% of contaminants (think heavy metals, PFAS, arsenic, chlorine, and fluoride), with minimal maintenance required.
After months on backorder, the brand is finally shipping new orders on April 20—plus you can save $100 if you order today. Keep scrolling for my honest review of the Sans Water Purifier based on six months of testing and years of research.
- To avoid burying the lede: This is the best water filter I’ve tested. I can taste the difference in the quality of my water, and I feel so much peace of mind knowing it removes up to 99.9% of contaminants commonly found in US tap water.
- It uses a four-stage reverse osmosis process, which experts have identified as the best filter for removing impurities. Plus, the filtration system is topped off with UV-C purification for an extra layer of safety.
- The Sans is sleek and easy to use. It auto-dispenses clean water into a glass pitcher (included with your purchase!) and displays real-time water quality readings.
- The filters last a very long time. I love that you only need to replace the filter every 12 to 24 months.
- It also dispenses hot water. This may sound like a little detail, but it’s a major benefit in my book. I love having clean hot water for my tea and matcha lattes!
Why clean water matters for longevity
We all know hydration is essential for optimal health—but have you ever stopped to think about what’s actually in the water you’re drinking? Turns out that water quality matters just as much as the amount you’re hydrating.
Research shows that common tap water contaminants (such as heavy metals, microplastics, and PFAS) could pose serious long-term health risks.
In fact, a 2025 study analyzed county-level cancer data from 2016 to 2021, comparing it with PFAS contamination levels in public water systems, and found a significant link between PFAS exposure and various cancers1 (including urinary, brain, leukemia, thyroid, oral cavity/pharynx, and others).
High levels of PFAS exposure have also been linked with immune and thyroid issues, liver disease, kidney disease, and other major health concerns.
The silver lining? Filtering your water is one of the simplest ways to minimize your exposure and maximize your health and longevity.
Of course, not all water filters are created equal—which is where my obsessive testing (and the Sans Water Purifier!) comes in.
What is the Sans Water Purifier?
The Sans Water Purifier is a countertop water filtration system that combines reverse osmosis (RO) technology with UV-C purification to remove contaminants at a molecular level.
Per the brand, the device eliminates up to 99.9% of impurities, including lead, chlorine, fluoride, PFAS, and microplastics. On the website, you can see exactly how much of each contaminant the Sans removes.
I’ve come across a number of bulky water filtration systems in the past, but the Sans is different: It’s sleek and compact, and actually looks so cute on my kitchen counter.
The device has a SmartPure™ display which provides real-time water quality updates, and an instant hot water function (which is perfect for quickly making clean water for your tea or coffee).
Every order comes with a glass pitcher, which the Sans auto-dispenses clean, purified water into.
How the Sans Water Purifier filtration system works
I have chatted with a lot of experts in the clean water space to learn more about what makes a great water filter, and all of them agree that reverse osmosis (RO) filters are by far the most effective.
Erik D. Olson, a senior strategic director with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), previously told mindbodygreen, "[Reverse osmosis filters] will filter out virtually everything from your water, to the point where you actually might want to add back some things, like salts or minerals, to give it some taste."
With that in mind, I was very pleased to see that Sans uses RO—along with a number of other methods—in its four-step filtration system.
Here’s how the Sans Water Purifier filters water through four key stages:
- Pre/Carbon Filter: Removes sediment, chlorine, and odors.
- VOC Carbon Filter: Targets volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and improves taste.
- Reverse Osmosis Membrane: Eliminates heavy metals, PFAS, microplastics, and fluoride.
- UV-C Purification: Neutralizes bacteria and viruses for extra protection.
The Sans filter is tested to NSF standards, which experts have also identified as key criteria for picking a water filter.
How to use the Sans Water Purifier
As soon as I opened up the Sans Water Purifier package, I was greeted with a large sheet (pictured below) outlining the four easy steps to set up and begin using the filtration system.
Once you take it out of the box and remove the plastic and tape, you'll attach the drip tray and pitcher, fill up the tank, plug in the device, and run it through four filtration cycles to prepare the new filters.
After that, you'll be good to go! The Sans is designed to auto-dispense clean water into the pitcher whenever the tank is full—and if you want to dispense hot water, you'll simply need to remove the pitcher and replace it with your desired vessel (i.e. a mug).
My experience testing the Sans Water Purifier
Like I said, I’ve tested multiple water filters over the years: pitchers, faucet filters, under-sink systems, and shower filters. I’ve also spoken with experts about what truly matters in water purification, so I’d consider myself very well-versed in what makes a water filter worth the investment.
After six months of daily use, Sans is my favorite filter I’ve tested. The water tastes noticeably cleaner, and I love that the system requires little maintenance.
The Sans was ready to use straight out of the box (no experts or installation required), and it’s sleek and compact enough to fit on my counter without taking away from my kitchen aesthetic.
I love that the SmartPure™ display provides real-time water quality readings, which gives me peace of mind about what I’m putting in my body.
And the instant hot water feature has been an unexpected bonus! I use it constantly for tea, matcha lattes, and even oatmeal.
Another major bonus? The filters last 12 to 24 months and they only cost $35 to replace. Plus, you can get a subscription to save 10% and ensure you always have a fresh filter when you need it.
What I'd change about the Sans Water Purifier
I’ve racked my brain to come up with a con for the Sans Water Purifier, but I’ve truly enjoyed it so much over the past six months.
Of course, with quality comes cost, and the Sans is an investment. It’s regularly $499, but it's currently on sale for $100 off (!!!); and, while that’s still not cheap, I say it’s worth it for clean water and better health.
If we're splitting hairs, I do sometimes wish the pitcher was a little larger—but I love that the Sans doesn't take up too much counter space.
A few reviewers mention that the filter replacement seems complicated, but I have not gotten to that step yet since I have only had the device for six months. Other than that, the vast majority of the nearly 500 reviews are extremely positive (it's no wonder this device is typically backordered).
The takeaway
Better health doesn’t need to be so complicated—it could be as simple as cleaning up your water. And, after testing countless water filters, I strongly believe the Sans Water Purifier is a worthwhile investment.
It’s finally back in stock after months of being unavailable—so if you’ve been considering a filter, now is the time to grab one. Your future health will thank you!