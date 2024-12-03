Advertisement
Filters Are The New Norm: Cleaner Air & Water For Longer, Healthier Lives
It's so easy to get caught up in the latest trends when trying to optimize your well-being that, often, our simplest needs go overlooked. Clean air and clean water are essential for your health, yet many of us are breathing, drinking, and absorbing toxins daily.
Air pollution is one of the top risk factors contributing to faster brain aging and cognitive decline1, and common contaminants in tap water have been linked to health concerns such as arthritis, osteoporosis, fatigue2, skin concerns3, and even certain types of cancer.
And, while it’s not as easy to address the widespread issue of unclean air and water, there are simple ways we can protect our health while at home.
With filters on every faucet and air purifiers in every room throughout my own home, I've seen significant improvements in my sleep, heart rate variability, skin health, and hair health.
As research continues to uncover more about the effects of our environment on our well-being, we predict air and water filters will become a necessity (not a luxury!) in 2025 and beyond.
Meet the experts:
Mike Feldstein
Mike Feldstein, wildfire smoke and air quality educator and founder and CEO of Jaspr, has spent years consulting on air quality, identifying what makes people sick at home and providing solutions to fix it.
Michael Rubino
Michael Rubino, mold and air quality expert, environmental wellness advocate, and founder of HomeCleanse, a revolutionary company with the vision to end the worldwide health epidemic caused by poor air quality and toxic indoor environments.
Erik D. Olson
Erik D. Olson, senior strategic director with the Natural Resources Defense Council, with 40 years of experience working at the intersection of public policy and consumer advocacy.
Toxins are all around us
Air quality concerns are nothing new, but this was a record year
The American Lung Association's 2024 State of the Air report found that 131.2 million people in the U.S. live in places with unhealthy air pollution (11.7 million more people than last year)—and many U.S. cities experienced more days with unhealthy particle pollution this year than any time in the past five years.
And it’s not just the air outside we need to be worried about. In fact, studies show that the air inside can be up to five times more polluted4 than what you’re breathing outside.
“This happens because our homes are very airtight, limiting ventilation,” says Mike Feldstein, wildfire smoke and air quality educator and founder and CEO of Jaspr. “Unlike outdoors, there’s no wind, weather, or sunlight to naturally clear contaminants. This ultimately leads pollutants to build up more inside than outside.”
According to Michael Rubino, a mold and air quality expert, environmental wellness advocate, and founder of HomeCleanse, mold is also a huge health risk in our air at home—and it’s more common than you might think.
“Water damage, moisture intrusion from structural issues, flooding, improper construction practices, and high humidity can all create ideal conditions for microbial growth in a home,” Rubino explains. “In one of the largest home studies ever done, data showed water damage and mold in 50% of the homes.”
Considering we spend an average of 90% of our time inside, this is not a subject we want to ignore.
Water damage, moisture intrusion from structural issues, flooding, improper construction practices, and high humidity can all create ideal conditions for microbial growth in a home.
Water quality is not spoken about quite as much, but the issues are widespread
Per Erik D. Olson, a senior strategic director with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), many of the U.S. drinking water standards haven't been updated since the 1970s and 1980s—and they don’t always account for substances that may be safe in low doses, but could cause adverse effects when consumed every single day, multiple times a day.
"You have an array of things that have an immediate effect, but also things that have effects that take years to show up but are very serious, like cancer," Olson previously told mindbodygreen.
Recent research shows that 85% of the country has hard water (high amounts of calcium and magnesium), and the 2023 U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) found that 45% of U.S. tap water has PFAS (aka "forever chemicals") in it5.
Over 300 contaminants have been detected in drinking water systems in the U.S.—so it’s safe to say that most tap water has at least some impurities, the most concerning of which could be PFAS, heavy metals, disinfection byproducts, and plastics.
Editor’s tip: Use this Public Water Supply map from the EPA to check on the water quality in your area.
So what does this mean for our health and longevity?
Much of what’s lurking in our air is extremely small particles (often 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter, referred to as PM2.5), so without an air purifier, it can be difficult to know what you’re actually surrounded by.
But it’s not difficult to understand why polluted air could be so detrimental to our health and well-being.
“With each person taking an average of 20,000 breaths and consuming enough air to fill up a normal-sized swimming pool, it’s clear that we intake more air than anything else on the planet, including food and water,” Rubino says. And these PM2.5 particles can be inhaled deep into our lungs and travel throughout our other organs.
“If you're exposed to high levels of pollutants over time, it can negatively impact your health because your body is constantly working to defend itself,” Feldstein adds. “This continuous strain from filtering pollutants can lead to issues like respiratory irritation, fatigue, and even increase risks for chronic conditions over time.”
Countless studies have looked into the impact poor air quality has on our health and well-being, with connections found to poor sleep quality, increased cardiovascular risk6, greater rates of dementia7, and increased odds of certain cancers8.
What’s more, just a few months ago air pollution was identified as a top risk factor contributing to1 faster brain aging and cognitive decline.
Wildfires are a major concern in many areas as well, which have been linked to serious health issues, including an increased risk of heart attacks and heart failure9.
“Long-term exposure to PM2.5 can shorten life expectancy by exacerbating cardiovascular and respiratory diseases,” Rubino adds.
If you're exposed to high levels of pollutants over time, it can negatively impact your health because your body is constantly working to defend itself.
Unfortunately, the risks are no less concerning when it comes to water
Tap water has historically been treated with fluoride, which studies show may cause arthritis, osteoporosis, fatigue, and joint damage2.
Metals like lead and nitrate can also make their way into drinking water from old pipes, industrial leaks, and contaminated water sources. Exposure to these metals can increase the risk of learning disabilities, developmental delays10, and oxygen deficiencies11 in children and cardiovascular, kidney, and reproductive issues12 in adults.
The National Cancer Institute has even linked specific tap water contaminants (including nitrates, chlorine, and arsenic) to higher cancer risk, and one 2019 study estimated that more than 100,000 cancer cases in the U.S. are caused by carcinogens in tap water.13
Exposure to high levels of PFAS has also been linked to serious concerns: metabolic14 and thyroid health challenges, adverse birth outcomes15, and, in some extreme cases, higher incidence of cancer.
And drinking water isn’t the only way we’re exposed to these risks. We’re also absorbing water daily through our skin when we shower, wash our hands, or wash our face.
Research shows the heavy metals and contaminants found in unclean or hard water can decrease hair strength, increase shedding16, and disrupt the skin’s natural barrier, leading to redness, irritation, and inflammation3.
Simple ways to improve air and water quality in your home
The only silver lining I’ve found when learning about the dangers of unclean air and water is that there are simple ways to take matters into our own hands and make our homes a healthier place to live.
“What is in our air can profoundly affect our health, but the average person doesn’t think about the quality of their air and the contaminants it contains,” Rubino says. “The more we improve our indoor air quality and air quality in general, the healthier our bodies will be.”
Over the past few years, I’ve had the opportunity to test plenty of water filters (for my shower, bathroom faucet, kitchen sink, and countertop) and the most popular air purifiers.
I’ve dug deep into the research, spoken to experts, and installed these devices in my own home, so I’ve learned a lot about what to look for—and I’ve seen the impact the best models can have.
Of course, not all air purifiers and water filters are created equal. HEPA filters are considered the gold standard of air purification and are said to remove at least 99.97% of microns at least 0.3 micrometers and larger.
“This level of efficiency filters out common pollutants such as dust, pet dander, and mold spores,” Rubino adds.
I prefer an air purifier that’s quiet, aesthetically pleasing, and easy to use. My top pick (after testing five of the best!) is the Jaspr air purifier, which detects PM2.5 particles and VOCs in the air and automatically adjusts to correct the air quality in real time.
Olson identified reverse osmosis filters as the best method to remove all contaminants from tap water, and the EPA says using an activated carbon filter at home is your best bet for removing PFAS from tap water. I personally love the Sans reverse osmosis countertop water filter.
The more we improve our indoor air quality and air quality in general, the healthier our bodies will be.
Filters become a necessity, not a luxury
As research continues to shed light on the health risks of polluted air, more brands are emerging with higher-quality purifiers than ever before. Even in my own social circle, I’ve noticed more people have air purifiers in their homes, and we’re all becoming more aware of the importance of clean air for a healthy home.
Water filters are also becoming increasingly popular, with new shower filters, bathroom sink filters, countertop filters, and undersink filters launching left and right.
"As analytical testing has gotten better, we’re now able to see things in our water that a decade or so ago we had no idea about," Brian Keller, CEO & Co-Founder of Rorra, and Charlie Carlisle, Co-Founder and COO of Rorra adds. "And the media is starting to take notice, bringing more overall public awareness to tap water contamination and water quality issues."
Of course, with increased options and awareness come higher standards. Right now, there are very few water filters that are NSF-certified, but I predict we’ll see many more options in the future.
Our favorite water filters:
What’s to come
Clean air and water are essential for your health and longevity. Since adding air purifiers to my bedroom and living room and water filters to my faucets, my skin and hair are healthier than ever, I’m sleeping better and breathing easier, and my HRV has even improved (a key longevity metric).
The global markets are catching on, too. At $17.54 billion in 2024, the global air filter market is expected to grow to $18.63 billion in 2025 and onwards to $32.09 billion by 2034. For water purifiers, that growth is even greater. Valued at $43.2 billion in 2022, it’s estimated to triple over the next decade and reach $120.38 billion by 2032.
This is a sign that people are no longer ignoring the foundational importance of clean, high-quality air and water. Not only will our long-term health benefit, but we’re also reaping immediate benefits on our skin, hair, focus, and so much more. As we continue to invest in these aspects of our daily lives, we’re sure to see brands do the same, with increasing technological advancements unfolding for even greater health gains.
