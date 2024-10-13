Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Is This Health Metric The Key To Longevity, Resilience & Performance? From An HRV Expert

Jason Wachob
Author:
Jason Wachob
October 13, 2024
Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Image by Leah Lagos x mbg creative
October 13, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Imagine a single health metric that can predict how well your body handles stress, improves your performance, and is linked to a longer, healthier life. According to psychologist and biofeedback expert Leah Lagos, Psy.D., that metric exists—and it's called heart rate variability (HRV). In our conversation on the mindbodygreen podcast, Lagos dives deep into what HRV is, why it matters, and how you can optimize it for peak health and performance. Here's everything you need to know.

What is HRV, and why should you care?

HRV, or heart rate variability, measures the variation in time between each heartbeat. Specifically, it's the body's ability to manage stress effectively. Think of HRV as your body's agility—how quickly your heart can respond to challenges and return to baseline. A higher HRV means your heart is more efficient, with greater adaptability to stress. On the other hand, a lower HRV is linked to issues like anxiety, heart disease, and even asthma.

Wearables today measure heart rate waves during your inhale and exhale. When looking at your data, the goal is simple: You want those waves to be big. More variation means your heart and body are more resilient, helping you stay energized when you need to be and recover quickly when stress subsides.

What influences HRV

HRV is highly personalized, meaning several factors can influence it, including your biology—like a history of anxiety or heart conditions. The good news? According to Lagos, the key isn't having a perfect HRV but optimizing it within your personal range. By focusing on what works for you, you can create real, lasting improvements.

Start by identifying what Lagos calls "amplifiers" and "subtracters." Amplifiers are lifestyle habits that increase HRV, such as regular exercise, consistent sleep, or stress management practices like meditation. Subtracters are behaviors that decrease HRV, such as eating late, poor sleep, and drinking alcohol. Finding what boosts your HRV can make a big difference in your day-to-day well-being.

Breath your way to better HRV 

Want to boost your HRV? Start with something you do every day—breathing! According to Lagos, breathwork is one of the most powerful tools to improve your HRV and take charge of your body's stress response. Think of it as a workout for your nervous system, helping you switch from "fight-or-flight" mode to a calm, cool, and collected state whenever you need it.

Lagos recommends starting by finding your personal "resonance." This is the breathing rhythm that feels effortless for you. Lagos suggests trying the 4-6 method—breathe in for four seconds, out for six, no pauses in between. Not only does this help you calm down in the moment, but over time it trains your body to handle stress better, activating your vagus nerve and making your heart, brain, and even gut function more efficiently.

HRV training isn't an overnight fix, though. It's a 10-week commitment, practicing your breathwork twice a day. But the payoff? You'll feel more in control of your body's stress response, with the added bonus of increased energy and resilience.

Benefits of higher HRV

So, why should you put in the effort to improve your HRV? A higher HRV is associated with numerous benefits, including:

  • Live longer, feel better: Studies1 show that people with higher HRV tend to live longer and have better overall health.
  • Bounce back faster: High HRV means you recover from stress 2quicker and handle life's challenges with more ease.
  • Crush your goals: Whether it's at work, in the gym, or just in everyday life, high HRV boosts focus, recovery3, and mental clarity.

The takeaway

Ultimately, HRV is your body's secret weapon for resilience and longevity. While wearables can help guide you, don't stress about exact numbers—focus on trends and consistent improvement. With regular HRV training and lifestyle tweaks, you can take control of how your body responds to stress, increase your confidence, and feel more in tune with your health.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

