11 Ways To Stimulate Vagus Nerve Function For Better Gut & Mental Health

The connection between our gut and our brain cannot be denied, and it's something I've seen firsthand as an integrative neurologist. Case in point: Many neurological disorders—including migraines, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, and dysautonomia—have gastrointestinal manifestations such as diarrhea, constipation, and indigestion. But we've only recently started to develop a greater understanding of this complex crosstalk between these two organs, as well as its physical and emotional impact.

This gut-brain crosstalk, we've learned, is governed by something called the vagus nerve, which is considered the main channel of communication between the GI tract and the brain (and which sends signals in both directions). As the longest nerve in your body, the vagus nerve runs from the base of the brain through the neck and then branches out in the chest stretching all the way down to the abdomen, touching the heart and almost all major organs on its way—and its effects on both physical and mental health are extensive.