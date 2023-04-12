11 Ways To Stimulate Vagus Nerve Function For Better Gut & Mental Health

Deep breathing is one of the most simple yet effective ways to stimulate3 the vagus nerve. When your exhale is even a few counts longer than your inhale, the vagus nerve sends a signal to your brain to turn up your parasympathetic nervous system. Try this exercise: Breathe for two counts in, and four counts out, with a one count pause at the top of the inhale and a one count pause at the bottom of the exhale. Multiple studies also support the power of meditation to improve pain, sleep, appetite, anxiety, and gastrointestinal function via a direct effect on vagal tone.