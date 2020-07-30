How To Poop Better And Easier: 11 Natural Remedies To Try At Home
Poop isn't exactly something people bring up in everyday conversation. That said, maintaining healthy bowel movements is so important, particularly because it can be a big indicator of your current health. For anyone who isn't pooping regularly or suffering from constipation, there may be a number of underlying causes, particularly diet and lifestyle.
Of course, if you're having any longterm digestive problems, it's important to speak to talk to your doctor to see if there's something more serious going on. In the meantime, there are a number of strategies you can try out that may help you teach your body how to poop better and easier, plus relieve and prevent constipation.
1. Eat more fiber.
Fiber, especially insoluble fiber, adds bulk to our stool, helping to move waste through the digestive system and out. According to the American Heart Association, you should aim for 25 to 30 grams of fiber every day. However, most Americans are eating barely half that—yikes.
Fiber is a type of carbohydrate found only in plants. For increased fiber in your diet, aim to include more fibrous foods such as Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, broccoli, chia seeds, ground flax seeds, berries, and avocado into every meal.
2. Include prebiotics and probiotics.
The combo of prebiotics and probiotics are food and fertilizer for gut bacteria, stimulating their growth and encouraging regular bowel movements. Prebiotics, what gut microbes feed on, are found in supplements, greens powders, and foods like asparagus, artichokes, and green (raw) banana. Probiotics, on the other hand, are the actual living organisms that take up residence in our gut. You can find probiotics in supplements or fermented foods like kombucha, sauerkraut, kimchi, and apple cider vinegar.
3. Drink plenty of water.
Water has the power to nudge waste out of your colon, so it's important to be drinking plenty of water daily. This is because it softens stool, making it easier to pass, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The amount of water will depend on your activity levels, but as a general rule aim for one and a half liters a day. (You can also ask your doctor or medical professional for advice, if you'd like a more specific amount for your lifestyle.)
4. Create a routine.
Routine can dramatically improve constipation. It not only signals to the body that it is time to go, but it reminds you to follow the preventive steps like drinking water.
To promote a healthy evacuation, your morning may include drinking an entire glass of water upon waking, followed by a smoothie rich in healthy fats and fiber. Follow this with using the restroom 15 to 45 minutes after breakfast, since eating helps move stool through your colon, according to NIH.
5. Add herbs and spices to your dishes.
Historically, herbs and spices have been used to help encourage digestion and bowel movements in many cultures around the world, such as traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). They've also been an integral part of integrative medicine practices. While the research is still fairly limited about the digestive benefits of herbs, anecdotally, herbs like ginger may be able to help soothe digestive discomfort and ease constipation.
6. Include more physical activity.
You already know that exercise is good for your health, but it may also improve your digestion as well. Getting regular exercise is one way to help relieve constipation and keep you regular, according to the NIH. That doesn't mean you need to hit the gym every day to poop better, but consider adding some yoga, walking, or light core work into your daily routine.
7. Do some breathwork.
When the flow of breath is labored or short, the mind becomes agitated, stress and anxiety are amplified, and your digestion may suffer as a result. However, deep breathing exercises may help relieve stress and aid in digestion as a result. Diaphramatic breathing in particular (also known as deep belly breathing) may especially help with constipation. Try adding breathwork do your daily life.
8. Swap saturated fats for unsaturated fats.
Getting plenty of healthy, unsaturated fats such as olive oil, avocados, oily fish, nuts, and seeds are important for a nutritious diet, plus they can help lubricate the bowels and help move waste through the colon. However, saturated fat, like the kind in fried food, may stop you up. In fact, one study that looked at data from 6,207 adults found there was an association between saturated fat intake and constipation.
9. Change up your poop position.
To help your body poop easier, consider elevating your feet slightly while you're on the toilet. A stool like the Squatty Potty can help you get into ideal alignment to help evacuate stool that's difficult to pass.
10. Consider acupuncture.
By stimulating specific pressure points, acupuncture may help relieve tension and help you poop better. In one study published in the American Journal of Chinese Medicine with 1256 participants, researchers determined that acupuncture may improve weekly spontaneous bowel movements for people with chronic constipation. However more research is needed before drawing any definitive conclusions.
11. Take a natural laxative.
If you're still feeling really stopped up, and lifestyle changes aren't making a big difference, a natural laxative like magnesium may help you poop easier. Magnesium is a muscle and nervous system relaxant, and magnesium citrate in particular can be a helpful in relieving constipation. That said, consider speaking to your doctor before taking any kind of laxative, including magnesium citrate.
Bottom line.
There are a number of natural and science-backed strategies that can help improve your BMs. However, if digestive issues persist, you may want to seek medical advice from your practitioner to see if there's a bigger problem at hand.
