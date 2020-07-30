Poop isn't exactly something people bring up in everyday conversation. That said, maintaining healthy bowel movements is so important, particularly because it can be a big indicator of your current health. For anyone who isn't pooping regularly or suffering from constipation, there may be a number of underlying causes, particularly diet and lifestyle.

Of course, if you're having any longterm digestive problems, it's important to speak to talk to your doctor to see if there's something more serious going on. In the meantime, there are a number of strategies you can try out that may help you teach your body how to poop better and easier, plus relieve and prevent constipation.