Advertisement
The Bon Charge Infrared PEMF Sauna Dome: A Game-Changer For Your Well-Being & Longevity?
My name is Carleigh and I’m obsessed with testing wellness trends—and it's for good reason. Since I started incorporating tools like infrared sauna blankets, PEMF mats, and red light devices into my routine, my sleep, HRV, recovery, and mood have drastically improved, and my body looks and feels healthier.
So when I heard about the Bon Charge Infrared PEMF Sauna Dome, I knew I had to try it.
A sauna session that combines infrared heat with pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy and red light sounds like the ultimate biohacking necessity. But is it worth the hype?
Always the skeptic, I put it to the test. Find my full review below.
What is the Bon Charge Infrared PEMF Sauna Dome?
Before trying the Bon Charge Infrared PEMF Sauna Dome, I had already tested the brand’s PEMF mat and infrared sauna blanket—which is why I was so excited about a device that combined these technologies.
The dome is a true all-in-one longevity tool. It combines the perks of an infrared sauna with the benefits of red light and PEMF technology.
While the mat below you emits PEMF waves, the dome structure envelopes you in FAR infrared heat (up to 194 degrees Fahrenheit), red light (660nm), and near-infrared light (850nm).
The mat also has semi-precious crystals embedded in it, with tourmaline gemstones meant to promote relaxation, onyx gemstones to ground and balance your energy, amethyst crystals to boost your mood, and quartz crystals for boosted mental clarity.
The device has an easy-to-use remote control attached, where you can customize your session and choose to use the technologies one at a time or all at once.
The science behind it
Like I said, I truly love testing new wellness trends; but I’m also a skeptic, so there needs to be at least some research behind a product’s claims for me to give it a try.
PEMF benefits:
Before my first experience with a PEMF mat (nearly three years ago), I had no idea what PEMF was. In a nutshell: Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) technology sends electromagnetic waves through your body, delivered in small bursts that are meant to mimic the natural healing frequencies of the Earth to "recharge" your cells.
PEMF technology has been studied for its ability to boost the body’s natural recovery process to restore cellular function and relieve pain1.
One four-year study performed by NASA found that PEMF significantly sped up the growth and repair of nerve tissue and was also associated with an improved cellular life cycle. Additional research indicates that the technology could be a beneficial treatment for inflammation2, joint and muscle pain, improved tissue regeneration2, sleep issues3, and energy fatigue4.
Infrared sauna benefits:
Unlike traditional saunas, which heat the air around you, infrared saunas (and infrared sauna blankets and domes) use light to directly warm your body. This allows for a deeper sweat at a lower temperature.
Studies show that infrared saunas can support faster muscle recovery5 and pain relief6, and far infrared technology also has a significant anti-inflammatory effect7.
Infrared saunas have also been linked to cardiovascular benefits, with research suggesting that regular use may help lower blood pressure and promote heart health.
Red light benefits:
I could talk all day about the benefits of red light, but here’s a snapshot:
Research shows red light can help reduce acne8 and scarring9 and improve skin complexion10, skin tone, skin smoothness, and collagen density.
How to use the Bon Charge Infrared PEMF Sauna Dome
We had the dome set up in the mindbodygreen office, so I bypassed the initial setup process—but I’m told it was fairly simple. All you’ll need to do is lay out the mat, cover it with the towel insert, and place the two dome components on top of it.
Next, plug in the device and use the attached remote control to choose your desired settings.
From there, you’ll simply climb inside and adjust the dome to your preferred length, depending on your height.
You’ll also receive a curtain (pictured below) you can use to cover the opening and help trap in the heat and a pillow for added comfort.
My experience testing the Bon Charge Infrared PEMF Sauna Dome
When I visited our office to test out the PEMF Sauna Dome, it was all set up and ready to go, so I just chose my settings and climbed in.
Almost immediately, I felt my body relax (a perk I’ve grown accustomed to from using PEMF mats for the past three years). Next, I noticed how quickly the device heated up.
After only about five minutes, I felt my body begin to sweat.
I couldn’t believe just how luxurious this device felt. Again, I’ve used these technologies on their own, but there’s something about combining PEMF, infrared heat, and red light that really did feel like the ultimate biohack.
Be it from the embedded crystals or the simple act of pausing for 20 minutes, my mood improved too. And (as expected based on my previous experience with PEMF mats and sauna blankets) I slept like a baby that night and my HRV went up seven points compared to the night before.
What I love about the Bon Charge Infrared PEMF Sauna Dome
It’s customizable and easy to use
The dome comes with a QR code you can scan for full instructions, but I tend to wing it when testing these devices—and it was incredibly easy to figure out.
The remote control panel (pictured above) makes it simple to adjust your settings, and I love how customizable the device is. You can adjust the sizing to fit a range of heights and play with the settings to achieve your perfect session.
It has immediate and long-term benefits
The results I felt right away were calmness, relaxation, and a deep detox from the sweat I worked up. That night, my sleep improved, and my HRV went up a bit as well.
But I know from experience that the benefits build with time. With regular use, PEMF mats and infrared sauna blankets have fast-tracked my muscle recovery and improved my sleep, mood, and cardiovascular health.
Plus, the red light has visibly improved my skin—and I love that this device would bring those effects to my whole body.
It streamlines all my favorite practices
The biggest selling point of the dome is that it streamlines some of the hottest trends in the wellness industry. I love the idea of being able to spend 30 minutes in the dome and reaping all the benefits at once, rather than relying on various separate products.
What I’d change about the Bon Charge Infrared PEMF Sauna Dome
To address the elephant in the room: Yes, this device is pricey. Of course, I wish the best wellness tools were all half the price, but I do fully believe this one is worth the investment (more on that in a few).
My only other wish is that it was a bit easier to store. The pieces together weigh over 70 pounds and while you can fold the mat and consolidate the parts, it definitely takes some closet space to store.
- Longevity enthusiasts and biohackers who want to streamline their existing routine
- Athletes looking for improved muscle recovery and relaxation
- Anyone who wants to experience the benefits of infrared saunas at home
- Anyone who is sensitive to heat or infrared therapy
- People with certain medical conditions. Always check with your physician if you aren’t sure!
- Those who are looking for a more budget-friendly option
Is the Bon Charge Infrared PEMF Sauna Dome worth the hype?
I truly believe this dome could be the next big thing in wellness. Yes, it’s an investment—but if you were to go out and buy a PEMF mat, infrared sauna blanket, and red light panel, you’d likely be spending a lot more.
And, while it’s not the most portable device, it’s easier to store than three separate products.
The Infrared PEMF Sauna Dome delivers a relaxing, grounding, and detoxifying sweat session, with the added benefits of speedier recovery, improved sleep, and reduced inflammation.
The takeaway
The Bon Charge Infrared PEMF Sauna Dome is a must-have for biohackers who want to streamline their well-being routine—and I’m personally shocked it didn’t exist sooner. Don’t miss your chance to try it for yourself for 15% off with code MINDBODYGREEN.
11 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9213303/#:~:text=Some%20studies%20have%20reported%20the,proliferation%20and%20extracellular%20matrix%20production.
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8370292/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9371528/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8743351/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4299734/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2539004/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4935255/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3352636/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4848333/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3926176/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27607152/
4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
The 7 Best Ways To Keep IBS Symptoms In Check, From A Gut Health Researcher
Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT
Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
The 7 Best Ways To Keep IBS Symptoms In Check, From A Gut Health Researcher
Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT
Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
The 7 Best Ways To Keep IBS Symptoms In Check, From A Gut Health Researcher
Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT
Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
The 7 Best Ways To Keep IBS Symptoms In Check, From A Gut Health Researcher
Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT
Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN