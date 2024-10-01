Advertisement
Bon Charge Mini PEMF Mat Review: My HRV Went Up 15 Points Overnight
Last year, I was an open skeptic of Infrared PEMF mats. A popular product in many longevity expert's toolboxes, they combine infrared light with PEMF technology to boost recovery, sleep, focus, and cognition.
While I'm a huge fan of infrared light—you'll catch me regularly sweating it out in my infrared sauna blanket or sporting my red light therapy mask—I've always been far more dubious of PEMF.
The technology sends out tiny electromagnetic waves that mimic the Earth's natural healing frequencies. And while it sounds like pseudoscience, PEMF has been studied by NASA, with research showing it can be beneficial for inflammation1, energy fatigue2, sleep issues3, and even tissue regeneration1.
So when my coworker started raving about PEMF last year, I knew it was time to get over my bias. I was lucky enough to test Bon Charge's Infrared PEMF Mat Max when it launched earlier this year—and I shocked to see my HRV skyrocket up 15 points overnight after the first year.
Ever since, I've been obsessed with incorporating my PEMF mat into my routine, but the oversized mat wasn't always as portable or convenient as I needed.
Luckily, Bon Charge heard my pleas. They released a new Demi PEMF Mat that's about half the size of the original. It packs the same benefits, but its significantly lighter (and costs about $600 less).
Why I wanted to test the Demi mat (even though I have the Max size)
First things first, it's important to share that I still love my Bon Charge's Infrared PEMF Mat Max. The oversized mat is great for stretching or sharing with my pup (yes, dogs can benefit from PEMF, too!) but I found the larger size wasn't always ideal for my tiny NYC apartment.
Not only does it take up a lot of space—the 74.8 inches by 31.5 inches dimension is about the same size as my couch—but the mat weighs a whopping 42 pounds.
While I didn't mind the extra square footage when I was preparing for bed or waking up in the morning, it prevented me from using the PEMF mat on the fly to support focus and creativity during a busy workday.
So when Bon Charge released its newer Demi Mat, I knew I wanted to test out the PEMF perks for daytime focus.
Everything you need to know about the PEMF Mat
The best way to think of the Demi mat is like the smaller (and lighter) version of the Infrared Max Mat. It still boasts all the same technology, including:
PEMF Technology
Similar to the full-size mat, the PEMF mat has four frequency settings:
- Delta Waves (1-3 HZ): To Improve deep sleep
- Theta Waves (8 HZ): To ground the body and lower stress
- Alpha Waves (9-12 HZ): To increase calm and creativity
- Beta Waves (9-12 HZ): To promote conscious thought and a meditative state
Red Light Therapy
The PEMF mat boasts three types of red light: 660nm red light to promote blood circulation and cell repair and 850nm near infrared light to encourage deep tissue healing.
While these settings are optional, I love that they're low EMF with high irradiance.
FAR Infrared Light
Although I occasionally skip red light during my PEMF treatment, I never opt out of the Far Infrared Heat. Similar to the brand's infrared sauna blanket—another editor favorite—the mat uses infrared light to heat your body from within.
The mat warms up to 176 degrees Fahrenheit, and it feels like a giant heating pad enveloping your body.
How I like to use Bon Charge's Infrared PEMF Demi Mat
While I still love Bon Charge's Infrared PEMF Mat Max for my pre-sleep wind-down, I've found that the Dem is the perfect addition to my workday.
Whenever I can feel my focus starting to lag, I'll set up the Mini Mat at my desk. The 40-by-20 inch mat is just the right size for nestling into my office chair, and I'll turn on either the Alpha or Beta waves—depending on whether I need to focus or get my creative juices flowing.
When I'm done with my 30-minute session, I'll simply fold the 12-pound mat into the carrying bag and slip it under my desk.
By opting into the downsized version of the mat, I've found a perk of PEMF that goes beyond just better recovery and sleep. What's more, it's worth pointing out this mini version is almost $500 cheaper than the Max size.
- PEMF Settings: 1-30 HZ
- Light Wavelengths: 660nm Red, 850nm Near Infrared, FAR Infrared
- Dimensions: 40.16 inches long (102cm) x 19.69 inches wide (50cm)
- Weight: 12 pounds
- Voltage: 110v and 220v (depending on market)
- Wattage: 150 watts
The takeaway
If you've waffled over purchasing a PEMF Mat due to price or size, then Bon Charge's Demi PEMF Mat is your ultimate solution. It costs almost $600 less than the brand's Max mat yet still offers the perks of its full-sized counterpart. What's more, it still delivers the same perks of PEMF: better recovery, improved sleep, and enhance focus.
