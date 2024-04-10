Advertisement
I Tested Bon Charge's Red Light Mask For 30 Days — My Results
Everyone is raving about LED masks these days—and there's plenty of debate over whether these tools are worth the hefty price point. While I'd love to tell you to save your money, I've seen firsthand how a red light device can transform your skin.
I started using Bon Charge's Red Light Mask exactly one month ago, and I've already gotten so many compliments on my glowing complexion. Each light therapy treatment takes just 10 minutes and delivers both red and near infrared light. It's a routine that I can easily stick to (and a product that I won't need to restock every month).
Here's why this red light mask is the best thing I've done for my skin in years.
My skin before Bon Charge Red Light Mask
My skin has been relatively consistent over the last decade. I get the occasional breakout near my period or in super humid environments.
Otherwise redness and pigmentation primarily occur after excess sun exposure (which I try to avoid by applying generous amounts of sunscreen and wearing hats).
Although I like to experiment with my skin care routine, I mostly stick with the basics: cleanser, vitamin C serum, glycolic acid, eye cream, and moisturizer.
I also use a microcurrent device and take supplements to support skin health, along with applying an occasional face mask.
Knowing my skin will fluctuate over time based on other factors, like diet and environment, I also strive for a base routine that's adaptable to new skin concerns as they pop up.
My ultimate goal is to support my skin longevity in as many was as possible (ideally without spending a fortune)—and my easily flushed skin felt like the perfect candidate for red light therapy.
The benefits of red light therapy
Red light therapy exposes the skin to red and near-infrared light between the wavelengths of 660 nm and 890 nm through low-level lasers or red LED lights.
This triggers photobiomodulation, or when different parts of the cell react to different wavelengths. While science is still trying to understand the exact mechanics of this process, the benefits have been heavily studied1.
- Acne: Patients with mild to moderate acne received red light therapy in two wavelengths, and the lower wavelength significantly reduced acne lesions2.
- Skin Aging: Patients receiving red light therapy on their face 2x per week experienced improved skin complexion3, skin tone, skin smoothness, and collagen density (as measured with an ultrasonographic test).
- Psoriasis: A 2017 research review found red light therapy can help improve the appearance of plaque psoriasis4.
- Scar Reduction: Scars become thicker due to excess collagen production, which red light has the potential to reduce5.
Why Bon Charge's LED Mask stands out
Finding a quality red light mask is actually harder than you might think—and that's because not all red light devices have the same potency.
A few factors can impact the strength of your red light LED mask: the wavelength of the light, the number of lights in your mask, and the irradiance or the light or the amount of energy emitted at each wavelength.
Not all brands are forthcoming with these details, but Bon Charge provides a thorough breakdown of its mask.
- Wavelengths: 630 nm Red, 850 nm Near Infrared
- LED bulbs: 240 bulbs
- Irradiance: >100mw/cm2 at 0 inches (or directly on skin)
Additionally Bon Charge emphasizes an EMF-free design. This means it doesn't release electromagnetic fields. While low-frequency magnetic fields are not typically a concern, some consumer groups warn about excess exposure from electronics.
My skin after using Bon Charge's LED mask
I started incorporating nighttime sessions with the Bon Charge Red Light Mask towards the beginning of March. My thirtieth birthday was right around the corner, and I knew my skin deserved a little extra care ahead of the big day.
Although I've tried other red light masks, I felt I needed weeks (or months) to see a difference in my skin. With Bon Charge, the difference was apparent within days.
My skin glowed from within—a look I'd only ever been able to achieve with a facial or a glowing skin tint. What's more, the redness that often flushed the lower half of my right cheek started to fade.
When I posted a bare-faced photo on my Instagram story last week, a handful of people replied complimenting my complexion. I realized the only major shake-up in my routine was this red light mask.
The results above speak for themselves, but I also think it's worth pointing out that the experience of actually using this red light mask is both pleasant and fast.
The silicone construction is flexible yet sturdy, hugging my face like a second skin. I don't feel like I constantly need to adjust the straps to get a better fit.
While some other red light masks released a strong red flare of light into my vision, I could barely see the Bon Charge mask in my peripheral vision.
Additionally the addition of near-infrared light actually gave the mask a warming sensation during my preferred 10-minute treatments. It added an extra sense of relaxation.
Warning: The infrared light does cause my face to sweat slightly. After all, infrared light is responsible for the heat in an infrared sauna or PEMF mat.
When I used my mask after a shower, I typically opted to not turn on the infrared light, instead using the red light solo to avoid cleansing my face again.
Best of all, the power box holds up to two hours of charge, so I can go about twelve treatments before juicing it up.
- The mask has both red and infrared light, which provides additional anti-aging perks for the mask. Plus, it adds an optional warming effect.
- Bon Charge offers an EMF-free design, and is one of the only brands on the market to make this call-out.
- The mask's 240 bulbs have an impressive irradiance (and I've seen how quickly it starts working).
- It's comfortable, with no red light leaking into my vision. This means I can actually multitask while wearing the mask.
- The charge for the power box requires a specific type of charger that's not a typical USB or USB-C. If you loose the charger, finding a replacement won't be easy.
- The mask does not offer blue light settings, which is preferred for those who struggle with regular breakouts.
Comparing Bon Charge to competittors
|Product
|Cost
|Colors
|Red light bulbs
|Bon Charge Red Light Mask
|$349
|Red + Infrared
|240
|Therabody Theraface Mask
|$600
|Blue/Red/Red + Infrared
|648
|Shani Darden Pro LED Light Mask
|$1900
|Blue/Red/Near-infrared
|238
|Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Faceware Pro
|$455
|Red/Blue
|100
|SolaWave Light Therapy Mask
|$399
|Red/Blue
|66
The takeaway
My previous experience with red light masks has been lackluster. Results took weeks, the mask was uncomfortable, or I struggled to fit the device into my routine. Bon Charge's lightweight, no-EMF mask changed the game. I love using the device, and my skin looks so good that strangers are complimenting me (both online and in real life). How's that for a glow from within?
