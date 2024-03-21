Advertisement
No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin
Many of us know that daily SPF, a diligent skin care routine, and a nutrient-packed diet can encourage healthy skin aging. But there's another healthy habit many of us overlook: skin supplements.
We'd consider them the most underrated players out there for a fresh, youthful complexion. But not all beauty supplements work in the same way; some are geared more toward brightness, while others aim to ease fine lines.
Here's one that does it all, especially for aging skin.*
Why this supplement is ideal for aging skin
When we set out to create a skin-focused supplement, we weren't messing around.
We selected clinically efficacious ingredients (i.e., bioactives with clinical research to boot) and put the blend through multiple rounds of advanced analytical testing for purity and potency, so we could say with confidence that this supplement earns an A+ for healthy skin.*
Enter, cellular beauty+.
For the cutting-edge formula, we chose four science-backed ingredients that benefit aging skin and enhance its texture.*
But don't just take our word for it: Jan G., a verified cellular beauty+ user took to the review section to share just how cellular beauty+ has transformed her skin: "I'm 74, and my friends and family tell me I look like I'm in my 50s,"* she writes.
Now, understanding supplement ingredients can be confusing, so here's a quick explanation of why we included each one and how they actively encourage skin longevity:
Astaxanthin
When approaching healthy skin aging, you have to consider the physical signs of oxidative stress on the skin. This can result in "the breakdown of your collagen and elastin, which makes your skin wrinkle, sag, and appear thinner," board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., previously told mbg.
Antioxidants, especially powerhouse carotenoid astaxanthin, can help combat oxidative stress in the skin, hence why we included it in our blend.*
Ubiquinol CoQ10
Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is a fat-soluble enzyme helper (hence the term coenzyme) compound that's found in all of your cells. Your cells need CoQ10 to produce ATP energy and function normally, skin cells included.*
Bonus: It's also a potent antioxidant—the only fat-soluble antioxidant our bodies make on their own.* You can also find small amounts of CoQ10 in foods like broccoli, peanuts, and fish, but it's difficult to get enough to support your standard levels as you age because your CoQ10 levels are simultaneously decreasing.
If you haven't previously considered oral CoQ10 for skin care, think again. As nutrition scientist Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, previously explained to mbg, "The protective antioxidant effects of CoQ101 have been demonstrated in human keratinocytes and fibroblasts, major types of cells essential for skin health."* What's more, "CoQ10 supplementation2 has been clinically shown to improve skin elasticity and smoothness while reducing wrinkles and fine lines,"* she shares.
And not all CoQ10 is created equal. For oral supplementation, the ubiquinol form of this critical antioxidant, energy helper, and skin-centric bioactive is the most bioavailable and bioactive in the body, so that's why we invested in the ubiquinol form of CoQ10 in cellular beauty+.*
Phytoceramides
You're probably familiar with ceramides, as they're found in countless topical skin care products on the market today. A very good thing, considering ceramides hold together about 50% of your skin barrier3, which plays a major role in how youthful your skin appears.
While surface-level ceramide support via topicals is important, supplementation is arguably more so. Science points to snagging your phytoceramides (all phyto means is that these ceramides are thoughtfully sourced from plants) in meaningful doses from a targeted supplement for optimal benefits4.* This way, you can naturally support those ceramide stores from the inside out.
Pomegranate whole fruit extract
Now that you know what antioxidants do for the skin in general, get this: Pomegranates contain an array of polyphenol antioxidants (i.e., phytonutrients for the win again!) including ellagic acid, a specific type of polyphenol5, and one that has been shown to help your skin and slow signs of aging.* Impressive, right?
Furthermore, the antioxidants in pomegranate extract have been shown to enhance photoprotection in the skin6, which allows your skin cells to better deal with UV rays from the sun.*
The takeaway
mbg's cellular beauty+ is research-backed, tried and tested, and expert-approved. It's packed with phytonutrients, antioxidants, and building blocks required for supple, youthful-looking skin.* After all, supporting your skin on a cellular level is the key to healthy skin aging—you can read all about why here.
