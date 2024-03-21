Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
March 21, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Image by Vesnaandjic / Istock
March 21, 2024

Many of us know that daily SPF, a diligent skin care routine, and a nutrient-packed diet can encourage healthy skin aging. But there's another healthy habit many of us overlook: skin supplements.

We'd consider them the most underrated players out there for a fresh, youthful complexion. But not all beauty supplements work in the same way; some are geared more toward brightness, while others aim to ease fine lines.

Here's one that does it all, especially for aging skin.*

Why this supplement is ideal for aging skin

When we set out to create a skin-focused supplement, we weren't messing around.

We selected clinically efficacious ingredients (i.e., bioactives with clinical research to boot) and put the blend through multiple rounds of advanced analytical testing for purity and potency, so we could say with confidence that this supplement earns an A+ for healthy skin.*

Enter, cellular beauty+

For the cutting-edge formula, we chose four science-backed ingredients that benefit aging skin and enhance its texture.*

But don't just take our word for it: Jan G., a verified cellular beauty+ user took to the review section to share just how cellular beauty+ has transformed her skin: "I'm 74, and my friends and family tell me I look like I'm in my 50s,"* she writes

Now, understanding supplement ingredients can be confusing, so here's a quick explanation of why we included each one and how they actively encourage skin longevity:

Astaxanthin

When approaching healthy skin aging, you have to consider the physical signs of oxidative stress on the skin. This can result in "the breakdown of your collagen and elastin, which makes your skin wrinkle, sag, and appear thinner," board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., previously told mbg.

Antioxidants, especially powerhouse carotenoid astaxanthin, can help combat oxidative stress in the skin, hence why we included it in our blend.* 

Ubiquinol CoQ10

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is a fat-soluble enzyme helper (hence the term coenzyme) compound that's found in all of your cells. Your cells need CoQ10 to produce ATP energy and function normally, skin cells included.*

Bonus: It's also a potent antioxidant—the only fat-soluble antioxidant our bodies make on their own.* You can also find small amounts of CoQ10 in foods like broccoli, peanuts, and fish, but it's difficult to get enough to support your standard levels as you age because your CoQ10 levels are simultaneously decreasing.

If you haven't previously considered oral CoQ10 for skin care, think again. As nutrition scientist Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, previously explained to mbg, "The protective antioxidant effects of CoQ101 have been demonstrated in human keratinocytes and fibroblasts, major types of cells essential for skin health."* What's more, "CoQ10 supplementation2 has been clinically shown to improve skin elasticity and smoothness while reducing wrinkles and fine lines,"* she shares.

And not all CoQ10 is created equal. For oral supplementation, the ubiquinol form of this critical antioxidant, energy helper, and skin-centric bioactive is the most bioavailable and bioactive in the body, so that's why we invested in the ubiquinol form of CoQ10 in cellular beauty+.*

Phytoceramides

You're probably familiar with ceramides, as they're found in countless topical skin care products on the market today. A very good thing, considering ceramides hold together about 50% of your skin barrier3, which plays a major role in how youthful your skin appears.

While surface-level ceramide support via topicals is important, supplementation is arguably more so. Science points to snagging your phytoceramides (all phyto means is that these ceramides are thoughtfully sourced from plants) in meaningful doses from a targeted supplement for optimal benefits4.* This way, you can naturally support those ceramide stores from the inside out.

Pomegranate whole fruit extract

Now that you know what antioxidants do for the skin in general, get this: Pomegranates contain an array of polyphenol antioxidants (i.e., phytonutrients for the win again!) including ellagic acid, a specific type of polyphenol5, and one that has been shown to help your skin and slow signs of aging.* Impressive, right?

Furthermore, the antioxidants in pomegranate extract have been shown to enhance photoprotection in the skin6, which allows your skin cells to better deal with UV rays from the sun.*

The takeaway

mbg's cellular beauty+ is research-backed, tried and tested, and expert-approved. It's packed with phytonutrients, antioxidants, and building blocks required for supple, youthful-looking skin.* After all, supporting your skin on a cellular level is the key to healthy skin aging—you can read all about why here

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Just A Big List Of (Noninvasive) Ways To Restore Collagen & Firm Skin
Beauty

Just A Big List Of (Noninvasive) Ways To Restore Collagen & Firm Skin

Jamie Schneider

You're Probably Washing Your Face Wrong — How To Remove Makeup Like A Pro
Beauty

You're Probably Washing Your Face Wrong — How To Remove Makeup Like A Pro

Hannah Frye

No, Dry Skin Is Not Inevitable With Age — 3 Ways To Stop It
Beauty

No, Dry Skin Is Not Inevitable With Age — 3 Ways To Stop It

Alexandra Engler

This Is One Of The Few Derm-Approved DIY Masks For Dry, Inflamed Skin
Beauty

This Is One Of The Few Derm-Approved DIY Masks For Dry, Inflamed Skin

Hannah Frye

What's The Deal With Mewing? We Dug Into These Defined Jaw Claims
Beauty

What's The Deal With Mewing? We Dug Into These Defined Jaw Claims

Jamie Schneider

Why Some Skin Types Age Faster Than Others + What To Do
Beauty

Why Some Skin Types Age Faster Than Others + What To Do

Hannah Frye

Women Over 50 Say This Rich Cream Diminishes Fine Lines In Just A Few Weeks
Beauty

Women Over 50 Say This Rich Cream Diminishes Fine Lines In Just A Few Weeks

Carleigh Ferrante

Want To Restore Your Hair's Vibrancy & Color? Experts Say Try This
Beauty

Want To Restore Your Hair's Vibrancy & Color? Experts Say Try This

Jamie Schneider

This Is My Hack To Smooth, Young-Looking Hands (It Only Takes A Second)
Beauty

This Is My Hack To Smooth, Young-Looking Hands (It Only Takes A Second)

Hannah Frye

Just A Big List Of (Noninvasive) Ways To Restore Collagen & Firm Skin
Beauty

Just A Big List Of (Noninvasive) Ways To Restore Collagen & Firm Skin

Jamie Schneider

You're Probably Washing Your Face Wrong — How To Remove Makeup Like A Pro
Beauty

You're Probably Washing Your Face Wrong — How To Remove Makeup Like A Pro

Hannah Frye

No, Dry Skin Is Not Inevitable With Age — 3 Ways To Stop It
Beauty

No, Dry Skin Is Not Inevitable With Age — 3 Ways To Stop It

Alexandra Engler

This Is One Of The Few Derm-Approved DIY Masks For Dry, Inflamed Skin
Beauty

This Is One Of The Few Derm-Approved DIY Masks For Dry, Inflamed Skin

Hannah Frye

What's The Deal With Mewing? We Dug Into These Defined Jaw Claims
Beauty

What's The Deal With Mewing? We Dug Into These Defined Jaw Claims

Jamie Schneider

Why Some Skin Types Age Faster Than Others + What To Do
Beauty

Why Some Skin Types Age Faster Than Others + What To Do

Hannah Frye

Women Over 50 Say This Rich Cream Diminishes Fine Lines In Just A Few Weeks
Beauty

Women Over 50 Say This Rich Cream Diminishes Fine Lines In Just A Few Weeks

Carleigh Ferrante

Want To Restore Your Hair's Vibrancy & Color? Experts Say Try This
Beauty

Want To Restore Your Hair's Vibrancy & Color? Experts Say Try This

Jamie Schneider

This Is My Hack To Smooth, Young-Looking Hands (It Only Takes A Second)
Beauty

This Is My Hack To Smooth, Young-Looking Hands (It Only Takes A Second)

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.