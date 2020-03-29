It's no surprise this skin care essential made it to the list of must-haves for healthy aging. And even with the vast amount of knowledge and studies that prove how important sun protection is so many of us neglect to use it daily. If you didn't know, although the sun gives us a healthy dose of vitamin D, exposure to ultraviolet rays can be harmful. And the dangers of unprotected sun exposure don't vary by race or age. Bottom line: We all need to wear SPF every single day.

Skin cancer is not the only possible consequence of neglecting sun protection. It wreaks havoc on our skin, too. "Sunscreen is one of the first and most important steps to take in an anti-aging routine and you are never too young or too old to start," says NYC dermatologist, Marisa Garshick, M.D. "UV exposure can lead to signs of skin aging including dark spots and a breakdown in collagen, which leads to fine lines and wrinkles."

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, the sunscreen you use should include Broad-Spectrum protection (to protect against UVA and UVB rays), SPF of 30 or higher and a water-resistant formula. And your go-to formula should be applied every day you go outside, this includes cold-weather months and days when the sun is not visible. "Upward of 80% of UV rays still penetrate the clouds and can impact your skin, so protecting your skin daily regardless of season, rain or shine is important," notes holistic board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D.

If you're worried about the ingredients in a traditional sunscreen, otherwise known as a chemical sunscreen, you're not in the wrong. According to activist organization The Environmental Working Group and The Food and Drug Administration, 12 of the 16 active ingredients in sunscreen used in the US do not have sufficient data to support their safety claims, including oxybenzone, octinoxate, octisalate, octocrylene, homosalate, and avobenzone. Not only have they not been adequately tested for human safety, but many chemical sunscreens have been shown to be damaging to the oceans and oceanic wildlife, like coral reefs.

Louisiana-based dermatologist with a special interest in holistic medicine, Mamina Turegano, M.D., FAAD, recommends reaching for a zinc-based sunscreen, as even those with sensitive skin can use it. “Zinc is considered to be a physical sunscreen ingredient,” she explains, saying that it physically blocks the UV rays from damaging the skin cells. “Whereas chemical sunscreens work by changing UV rays into heat and then releasing that heat from the skin,” she says.