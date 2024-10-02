5 Expert-Backed Tips For Better Sleep Tonight + An Editor-Approved Mattress Rec

“When you sleep, your cortisol levels are supposed to drop. When you wake, these levels slowly start to climb. In moderation, cortisol is actually very good for you: It makes you productive, have energy, and helps you accomplish all these things you need to do,” says Ho, host of the podcast Mental Health Bites with Dr. Judy and author of the two books The New Rules of Attachment and Stop Self-Sabotage. “But it needs time to come down at night. There’s supposed to be a biological rhythm to it. If you don’t get good quality sleep, it doesn’t come down so you start your morning already at a more elevated level.”