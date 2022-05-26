Beauty 13 Best Hair Growth Serums That *Actually* Help Your Length Goals mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

If you find your hair shedding more than usual, you’re not alone. Thinning happens for a number of reasons, and it’s extremely common; that said, because there are so many potential causes, there are also myriad ways to naturally encourage regrowth—and one popular method is to invest in a hair growth serum. The market is chock-full of products that promise thick, full-bodied strands and a thriving scalp—but which ones are actually worth your hard-earned dollar? Here, we reveal the best hair growth serums to add to your routine. Whether you’re looking to repair breakage, spot treat a sparse hairline, or just introduce some va-va-voom volume, you’ll be sure to find a formula that meets your hair goals.

How do hair growth serums work?

Hair growth starts internally, with healthy hair follicles. So you may be wondering: How do topical serums work, anyway? Well, many serums include naturally-derived ingredients to help stimulate the scalp (rosemary oil, lavender oil, and the like), which, in turn, deliver vital nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicle. These serums also keep the hair you already have healthy and thriving, which is crucial when you’re trying to encourage length. For example, many formulas contain antioxidants, which can help combat free radicals from UV rays or pollution. Finally, you’ll find plenty of humectants and fatty acid-rich oils to moisturize the strands and keep them strong: "The hair on your head is probably the driest thing on the body, and if you are trying to grow it longer, you need to keep it moisturized," says hairstylist Anthony Dickey regarding faster hair growth. "If your texture is naturally drier, it is even more essential to keep hair hydrated. Dry hair turns to brittle hair and brittle hair breaks."

How we picked Scalp-loving Ingredients Healthy hair growth starts with a healthy scalp, so we specifically looked for ingredients that nourish the skin. Hair type & concern We made sure to include formulas that suit several strand patterns and needs. Variety Some serums are meant for leave-in treatments, while others are best to use pre-shampoo. Some are lightweight and absorb quickly, while others thickly glaze the strands in moisture. You'll find plenty of options here. Testing We tested out products firsthand to see what worked and what didn't. When this wasn't possible, our editors utilized verified customer experiences.

Other ways to encourage hair growth.

As you can tell by now, hair growth is a complex topic that may require multiple angles. So in addition to snagging one of the serums above, you might fare well with these extra methods:

1. Scalp massages.

"Beautiful, strong hair depends on good blood circulation, proper nutrition, and a healthy and supple scalp," says board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D., hair care expert and founder of MDHairMixtress, about scalp massages. In fact, regular massages have been clinically shown to promote hair growth. That’s because they help release tension and encourage blood flow to the area—which, in turn, delivers oxygen and hair-healthy nutrients to the follicles. While you can always give yourself a tension-relieving scalp massage with nothing but your fingertips, a scalp massager tool can help you address those hard-to-reach places, like the very back of the head or behind the ears. This Brush from Hairstory is a solid option to use in and out of the shower, or find mbg’s full list of favorite scalp massagers here.

2. Collagen & biotin supplements.

3. Clarifying scrubs.

Too much scalp buildup can suffocate the follicle root, which is literally the source of hair growth. That's why many experts tout scalp-stimulating treatments for speedier hair growth; a clean, happy scalp leads to full, lush strands. If you think you might be dealing with buildup, try folding in a scalp scrub into your routine. With these, you can choose physical exfoliators, with granules (like sugar and salt) to manually remove buildup, or chemical formulas, with naturally exfoliating acids and enzymes to dissolve dead skin and lift up debris.

mbg review process.

At mbg, high standards are earned and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking). Our high standards also come from testing products—many, many products. Our editors and writers rigorously test and research the products featured in our roundups to offer you the best, most informed recommendations. When we write reviews, you can trust we spend quality time with the formulas: We don't simply rave about products we've slathered on the back of our hand. We endorse products we've tried and loved. Learn more about our testing process and clean beauty standards here.

The takeaway.

Even if hair growth isn’t your main concern right now, these serums can all help moisturize and nurture the scalp—which anyone can benefit from, no matter your length goals. Again, helping your hair grow faster is a tricky feat; make sure to keep all of these tips in mind before embarking on your hair growth journey.

