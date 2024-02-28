We Tested The Best Hair Growth Serums — Here Are The 8 That Worked
If you find your hair shedding more than usual, you're not alone. Thinning happens for a number of reasons, and it's extremely common. Because of this, the market is chock-full of products that promise thick, full-bodied strands and a thriving scalp—but which hair growth serums are actually worth your hard-earned dollars?
On our quest to find the best hair growth serums, our team selected products based on ingredients, ease of use, and lots of testing. In the process, we tried many that didn’t work—and a lot that did.
Each of the products on our list showed visible improvement in hair growth or scalp health.
- Best overall: Vegamour GRO Hair Serum ($64)
- Best hydrating: Ouai Scalp Serum ($52)
- Best for sensitive scalps: Act+Acre Cold Processed®Stem Cell Scalp Serum ($86)
- Best budget: The INKEY List Caffeine Stimulating Scalp Treatment ($16)
- Best for oily hair: DpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Daily Scalp Serum ($50)
- Best for root-to-tip: RANAVAT Fortifying Hair Serum ($70)
- Best for quick results: Briogeo MegaStrength+ Peptide Density Serum ($57)
- Best for thinning hairline: SpoiledChild A22 Biotin Boost Hair + Scalp Serum ($49)
Whether you're looking to repair breakage, spot-treat a sparse hairline, or just introduce some va-va-voom volume, you'll be sure to find a formula on our list that meets your hair goals.
The best hair growth serums
- Image by Vegamour GRO Hair Serum / Vegamour
Vegamour GRO Hair Serum
- Ingredients
- Peptides, Mung bean, Curcumin, Red clover, Caffeine
- Delivery method
- Dropper
- Size
- 1 fl oz / 30 mL
All three of our testers agree this hair growth serum really works. It never weighs down your hair and it’s super easy to use. The bottle is relatively small for the price, but the formula makes it worth the splurge. However, those sensitive to essential oils may want to opt for another fragrance-free formula from this list.
Ingredients: 4
Ingredients: 4
As mindbodygreen’s beauty director Alexandra Engler says, “This checks a lot of hair growth boxes, with turmeric, caffeine, and biotin.” However, it’s missing peptides and stem cells, which would really add to the formula. It does contain fragrance, which isn’t fit for everyone.
Efficacy: 5
Efficacy: 5
As mentioned above, this one just works. If you visit the Vegamour website, you’ll find the before and after photos from women who used this serum for 150 days during a consumer trial–the results for hairline, part, and overall thickness are shocking.
Ease of use: 5
Ease of use: 5
It comes in a dropper bottle, so it’s super easy to apply.
Residue: 5
Residue: 5
The texture is very thin and absorbs quickly. A quick massage with my fingertips, and it’s practically undetectable.
What a trichologist says
What a trichologist says
Certified trichologist Bridgette Hill, founder of Root Cause Scalp Analysis told us about the formula, she’s a fan of using vasodilators (like caffeine) for hair follicle health as they boost circulation. In addition, mung bean extracts are "believed to strengthen the dermal papilla. The dermal papilla, which is at the base of the hair follicle, regulates hair growth functions." And peptides play a role here too: "There are exciting discoveries in the world of peptides and hair growth."
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Lightweight
- Effective
- Contains essential oils
- Pricey for the size
Ouai Scalp Serum
- Ingredients
- Peptides, Red clover, Ginseng
- Delivery method
- Dropper
- Size
- 2 FL OZ / 60 mL
This antioxidant-rich formula is like a tall drink of water for your scalp. Arctic root, Siberian ginseng, Chaga mushroom, and red clover extracts help protect and soothe the skin up top, while peptides help support collagen production. It's super lightweight and provides a cooling experience upon application. Plus, the lightweight formula easily soaks into your strands without leaving a greasy feel.
Ingredients: 4
Ingredients: 4
The ingredients in this formula are conducive to hydrating a flaky, dry scalp and keeping it that way. Glycerin acts as a gel-like humectant to pull water into the skin while antioxidants nourish the barrier and protect it from oxidative stress. It does contain fragrance, though, which some people are sensitive to.
Efficacy: 3
Efficacy: 3
In my experience and as reflected in the before and after images on the Ouai website, this one does have slightly less hair growth power than some of the other items on this list. However, optimal hair growth can’t happen without a hydrated scalp, so it’s still a great investment for scalp health.
Ease of use: 5
Ease of use: 5
The long dropper is super easy to work through your hair, especially thick or texted roots.
Residue: 4
Residue: 4
I’ve never seen any kind of residue from this product. As for texture, it disappears once applied to a wet scalp—however, it does feel a bit sticky when used on dry hair.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Rejuvenates the scalp with a clean, fresh scent
- Large bottle, lasts a long time
- Could use more growth-focused ingredients
- May feel sticky on dry hair
Cold Processed®Stem Cell Scalp Serum by Act+Acre
- Ingredients
- Plant-based stem cells, Bamboo extract, Aloe, French oak extract
- Delivery method
- Dropper
- Size
- 2.2 FL OZ / 65 mL
This serum simply nourishes the scalp and hair with apple stem cells, which are known for their rejuvenating and antioxidant abilities; bamboo and pea extract, which help protect the strands against free radicals; and aloe vera, a star hydrator. The application itself feels like a splash of moisture, especially after a good, long rinse.
Ingredients: 5
Ingredients: 5
“It has two complexes for hair growth and scalp health, as well as hyaluronic acid. The Swiss Apple Stem Cells (included at 2%) was the ingredient that caught my attention most — clinicals show that it may help decrease hair shedding by 34% within a month,” says Engler. The hyaluronic acid makes it super hydrating, too.
Efficacy: 4
Efficacy: 4
“What’s most noticeable for me is the decrease in shedding,” mindbodygreen’s assistant beauty and health editor Hannah Frye says about this pick. She adds that hairline growth was certainly another perk, but that it didn’t encourage growth as quickly as other products she’s tried.
Ease of use: 5
Ease of use: 5
Another dropper format, which is easy to use and maneuver around the scalp.
Residue: 5
Residue: 5
“This has a slightly thicker quality—less liquid-like and closer to a cushiony gel,” says Engler. You may assume that would leave behind a nasty residue, but the opposite is true: It sinks into the scalp with ease.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Dynamic formula
- Absorbs easily
- Pricey
SpoiledChild A22 Biotin Boost Hair + Scalp Serum
- Ingredients
- Rosemary oil, Biotin, Niacinamide
- Delivery method:
- Spray
- Size
- 1.7 FL OZ / 50 ML
This spray-on serum makes hair growth feel easy. As Frye previously outlined in a dedicated review of this product, it’s phenomenal for encouraging more baby hairs along the temples. The formula is packed with ingredients to help energize the scalp and encourage growth.
Ingredients: 4
Ingredients: 4
This serum contains a few different active ingredients to address hair growth: Niacinamide, rosemary, and caffeine energize the scalp, biotin strengthens hair from the root, and natural botanical extracts provide antioxidant protection. It does contain essential oils, so it may be irritating for sensitive scalps.
Efficacy: 4
Efficacy: 4
This serum has demonstrated great hairline results for one of our testers. However, she notes that this formula doesn’t feel quite as hydrating as the other serums she’s tried.
Ease of use: 5
Ease of use: 5
The spray-on format makes this one easy to use and mess-free.
Residue: 5
Residue: 5
“The residue is non-existent,” Frye says about this serum. It does take a while to dry though, so it’s best used in the evenings.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Multiple growth-inducing ingredients
- Easy spray-on function
- Refillable
- Contains essential oils
The INKEY List Caffeine Stimulating Scalp Treatment
- Ingredients
- Redensyl, Caffeine, Betaine
- Delivery method
- Squirt bottle
- Size
- 5 FL OZ / 150 mL
For $16, you’ll get a simple and effective formula with this treatment. Notice that this one isn’t designed to be a serum left on your scalp daily, but rather an overnight treatment. It does need to be rinsed out in the morning, making it a bit of a timely process for those who don��’t already cleanse their roots every morning.
Ingredients: 5
Ingredients: 5
This treatment has a solid list of growth-contributors without the fragrance and unneccesary fillers. The lineup includes caffeine, a proprietary ingredient called REDENSYL (a plant-derived stem cell used to promote hair growth), and betaine for extra hydration.
Efficacy: 3
Efficacy: 3
“I do think this product helped decrease hair shedding, but given I wasn't able to use it as often as directed I know I wasn’t getting the full benefits,” Engler says. Again, if you’re able to use this treatment each night as directed you may see even more benefits than decreased shedding.
Ease of use: 2
Ease of use: 2
“I found that the formula came out too easily from the nozzle, so Ii was oversaturing my scalp,” Engler says. Plus, you can’t leave it in during the day without your hair looking greasy (unless you commit to a slicked-back style).
Residue: 3
Residue: 3
It does leave behind noticeable residue, but that doesn’t matter as much here given that it is an overnight treatment.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Great price for size
- Fragrance-free
- Overnight treatment
- Not the best for fine hair
Apple Cider Vinegar Daily Scalp Serum by DpHue
- Ingredients
- Apple cider vinegar, Apple stem cells, Peptides, Hyaluronic acid
- Delivery method
- Dropper
- Size
- 1.7 FL / OZ / 50 mL
Scalp buildup can hinder your hair growth goals, which is why this daily serum includes apple cider vinegar to exfoliate and unclog hair follicles. Aside from the star ingredient, you'll find peptides to stimulate collagen production, organic maca root for antioxidant properties, hyaluronic acid and aloe vera for hydration, and lavender extract to further stimulate the scalp. Not to mention, the formula is super lightweight and absorbs almost instantly.
Ingredients: 4
Ingredients: 4
It contains butylene glycol but no fragrance. I also want to call out the hero ingredient, apple cider vinegar, which makes the serum gently clarifying—it can lift buildup and create a clean, healthy environment for hair growth, which makes it unique from other serums on this list.
Efficacy: 4
Efficacy: 4
It is gentle enough to use daily, which I consider a major win for a subtly purifying formula. I have noticed a cleaner, calmer scalp since using it, which is important for healthy hair growth.
Ease of use: 5
Ease of use: 5
With a pipette applicator and lightweight formula, it’s very easy to use!
Residue: 4
Residue: 4
This is another lightweight, water-based serum that can dribble down if you’re not careful. My tip: Try to tilt your hair back while you apply it.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Won’t weigh down your strands
- Can be used daily
- ACV can be irritating to some
- Image by Ranavat
RANAVAT Fortifying Hair Serum
- Considerations
- Vegan, Cruelty-free, Leave-in treatment, Wash-out treatment
- Size
- 1.7 FL OZ / 50 mL
- Ingredient highlights
- Alma extract
I use this hair serum every single wash day without fail. I’m a sucker for anything jasmine scented, so the fragrance alone makes me a superfan—but I’ve also noticed my hair looking way softer, fluffier, and shinier. Come for the delicious aroma, stay for the healthy hair benefits.
Ingredients: 5
Ingredients: 5
Simple yet effective: organic sunflower oil, organic jasmine oil and organic amla extract. Hydration, scalp stimulation, and antioxidant protection—the triple threat for hair growth.
Efficacy: 4
Efficacy: 4
This serum goes above and beyond to keep the hair you do have moisturized and healthy. That said, I wouldn’t consider it a targeted growth serum for precise areas of thinning. It’s more of a hydrating serum I glob on from root to tip—I’ve seen results over time I’m sure, but it’s hard to tell if I’ve noticed growth in my specific problem areas.
Ease of use: 4
Ease of use: 4
The packaging comes in a pump bottle, rather than a pipette, which makes it harder to target precise areas. I find it easiest to rub a few pumps in between my hands then massage with my fingertips.
Residue: 5
Residue: 5
This serum is the perfect middle ground for me. It’s not too watery, so it doesn’t dribble down my face when I apply, and it’s not too thick, so it doesn’t weigh down my locks. It’s also very buildable; I can saturate my entire head for slicked-back styles or apply just a bit of oil to enhance shine.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Can be used on both hair and scalp
- Natural, organic formula
- Natural fragrance may not be for everyone
MegaStrength+ Peptide Density Serum by Briogeo
- Ingredients
- Caffeine, CoQ10, Green Coffee Oil, Biotin, Copper peptides
- Delivery method
- Dropper
- Size
- 1.5 FL OZ / 45 mL
This lightweight serum contains a plethora of growth-supporting superstars and wonderful hydrators. The clinical studies and results from our tester speak volumes—results come quick, so opt for this one if you’re looking to jumpstart your hair growth journey.
Ingredients: 5
Ingredients: 5
From their unique stimulating complex with green coffee oil, caffeine, and CoQ10 to the strengthening biotin addition and even copper peptides to support cell turnover—it’s no wonder our tester saw such quick results.
Efficacy: 4
Efficacy: 4
This serum goes above and beyond to keep the hair you do have moisturized and healthy. That said, I wouldn’t consider it a targeted growth serum for precise areas of thinning. It’s more of a hydrating serum I glob on from root to tip—I’ve seen results over time I’m sure, but it’s hard to tell if I’ve noticed growth in my specific problem areas.
Ease of use: 4
Ease of use: 4
The dropper bottle allows for targetted, easy application. However, Engler notes the formula does take a bit longer to dry, so consider using it before bed.
Residue: 4
Residue: 4
“It’s a light jelly-liquid that does absorb into the hair, but takes a bit longer,” Engler notes.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Great value for size
- Quick results.
- Takes a while to dry
Comparing the best hair growth serums
|Product
|Cost
|Size
|Leave-In
|Vegan
|Vegamour GRO Hair Serum for Thinning Hair
|$58
|1 fl oz
|Yes
|Yes
|Act + Acre Cold Processed Stem Cell Serum
|$85
|2.2 fl oz
|Yes
|Yes
|RANAVAT Fortifying Hair Serum
|$70
|1.7 fl oz
|Yes
|Yes
|Briogeo B. Well organic + cold-pressed 100% castor oil
|$26
|1.5 fl oz
|Yes
|Yes
|Nuele Nighttime Scalp Serum
|$34
|1 fl oz
|Yes
|Yes
|Innersense Organic Beauty Natural Harmonic Treatment Oil
|$26
|1 fl oz
|Yes
|Yes
|Davines Energizing Thickening Tonic
|$44
|3.4 fl oz
|Yes
|Yes
|Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Overnight Serum
|$52
|3.4 fl oz
|Yes
|Yes
|Ouai Scalp Serum
|$52
|2 fl oz
|Yes
|Yes
|Reverie CAKE Restorative Scalp Tonic
|$72
|1.7 fl oz
|Yes
|Yes
|Ceremonia Aceite de Moska
|$25
|2 fl oz
|Yes
|Yes
|dpHUE ACV Daily Scalp Serum
|$49
|1.7 fl oz
|Yes
|Yes
|Stripes The Root Of It Scalp Serum
|$50
|1.7 fl oz
|Yes
|Yes
How we tested the best hair growth serums
The mindbodygreen beauty team rigorously tested the hair growth serums on this list, and judged them on the following criteria.
- Ingredients: Our product selections each contain multiple beneficial ingredients for hair growth. We prioritized formulas free from known harmful additives and incorporated selects for different preferences and hair types.
- Efficacy: We tried many hair growth serums that didn’t work, and kept those out of our picks. Each of these products showed some kind of improvement in hair growth and scalp health during our testing period.
- Ease of use: Hair growth serums only work if you use them diligently, so we made sure to call out any difficulties with the formula delivery design.
- Residue: One of the most common drawbacks of hair growth serums is the sticky residue left behind. However, our collection below includes weightless options for those who want all of the benefits with nothing left behind.
Other ways to encourage hair growth
As you can tell by now, hair growth is a complex topic that may require multiple angles. So in addition to snagging one of the serums above, you might fare well with these extra methods:
Scalp massages
"Beautiful, strong hair depends on good blood circulation, proper nutrition, and a healthy and supple scalp," says board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D., hair care expert and founder of MDHairMixtress, about scalp massages. In fact, regular massages have been clinically shown to promote hair growth1. That's because they help release tension and encourage blood flow to the area—which, in turn, delivers oxygen and hair-healthy nutrients to the follicles.
While you can always give yourself a tension-relieving scalp massage with nothing but your fingertips, a scalp massager tool can help you address those hard-to-reach places, like the very back of the head or behind the ears. This Brush From Hairstory is a solid option to use in and out of the shower, or find mbg's full list of favorite scalp massagers here.
Collagen & biotin supplements
Ready for a little hair anatomy lesson? Hair is made of the protein keratin2, which has an amino acid profile including cysteine, serine, glutamic acid, glycine, and proline. Collagen supplements have high amounts of many of these amino acids, meaning these supplements provide the body with the building blocks of hair.*
Check out our list of collagen supplements, or if you're looking for a one-stop shop, go ahead and grab mbg's beauty & gut collagen+. In addition to 17.7 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides and 500 micrograms of biotin, it has vitamins C and E for enhanced collagen production and antioxidant support, hyaluronic acid for skin hydration, and curcumin from turmeric extract and sulforaphane from broccoli seed extract for supporting detoxification and combating oxidative stress.*
3.Clarifying scrubs
Too much scalp buildup can suffocate the follicle root, which is literally the source of hair growth. That's why many experts tout scalp-stimulating treatments for speedier hair growth; a clean, happy scalp leads to full, lush strands.
If you think you might be dealing with buildup, try folding a scalp scrub into your routine. With these, you can choose physical exfoliators, with granules (like sugar and salt) to manually remove buildup, or chemical formulas, with naturally exfoliating acids and enzymes to dissolve dead skin and lift up debris.
What causes hair loss?
While not spoken about nearly enough, hair loss is a very common condition. Whether you notice your hair thinning over time or visibly shedding, there are a number of factors that could be at play. To determine the root cause, your best bet is to schedule an appointment with a doctor or dermatologist.
See below for a few common causes of hair loss:
- Aging: Studies show that hair growth slows with age3. Eventually, hair follicles stop growing new hair altogether. Penny James, certified trichologist, previously told mindbodygreen, “Our hormones change as we age, with women [experiencing] lower levels of estrogen and progesterone, [which] weakens the hair follicle and brings on hair loss.” The age at which this happens is completely individual.
- Stress: Extensive research supports the link between hair loss and stress. There are a number of disorders associated with stress and hair loss, but hormones in the sympathetic nervous system and the adrenal glands4 are at the crux of this connection. Per James, “Both of these hormone [regulators], if out of balance due to high stress, will create hair thinning and loss”
- Postpartum: Hormonal changes after pregnancy can lead to an increase in hair loss as well. Hormones are at play here, specifically due to changes in the endocrine system5.
- Nutrition: Deficiency in certain nutrients and vitamins could be to blame for increased hair loss, thinning, or shedding. In fact, doctors will generally take a blood sample as a starting point. Research shows that lack of iron, zinc, fatty acids, and vitamins D, A, and E are some of the most common deficiencies that can contribute to hair loss6.
How do hair growth serums work?
Hair growth starts internally, with healthy hair follicles. So you may be wondering: How do topical serums work, anyway? Well, many serums include naturally derived ingredients to help stimulate the scalp (rosemary oil, lavender oil, and the like), which, in turn, deliver vital nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicle.
These serums also keep the hair you already have healthy and thriving, which is crucial when you're trying to encourage length. For example, many formulas contain antioxidants, which can help combat free radicals from UV rays or pollution.
Finally, you'll find plenty of humectants and fatty-acid-rich oils to moisturize the strands and keep them strong: "The hair on your head is probably the driest thing on the body, and if you are trying to grow it longer, you need to keep it moisturized," says hairstylist Anthony Dickey regarding faster hair growth. "If your texture is naturally drier, it is even more essential to keep hair hydrated. Dry hair turns to brittle hair, and brittle hair breaks."
Ingredients to look for:
In terms of what to look for in a hair growth serum, you’ll want to seek out natural ingredients that are meant to nourish the scalp and promote healthier hair. A few examples include:
- Aloe vera: Research suggests aloe can improve microcirculation8, which may promote hair growth.
- Hemp oil: According to a 2014 review, applying hemp seed oil topically can strengthen the skin9 and help promote scalp health.
- Rosemary oil: One randomized trial found that rosemary essential oil was just as effective10 as minoxidil for reversing hair loss caused by androgens—also known as male- or female-pattern baldness.
- Saw palmetto: Studies have linked this natural plant extract with antiandrogenic properties that may help with hormone-related hair loss11.
Why hair health is important for longevity
At mindbodygreen, we believe in taking care of every aspect of your health. Hair loss, thinning, and shedding can be indicative of an underlying issue—which is why we always recommend seeking medical attention to determine the root cause. When you know the full picture, you'll be one step closer to improving your overall health and well-being, and increasing your longevity.
FAQ:
Does hair growth serum actually work?
Topicals and serums are formulated to increase circulation, reduce inflammation, and block DHT and other harmful androgens. They also extend the growing phase of the hair cycle by providing the scan with nutrients and oxygen. However, it's important to remember that many factors play a role in hair loss, including genetics—which means serums may not be efficient for everyone.
Which serum is best for hair growth?
The best serum for hair growth heavily depends on your needs. However some of our top picks include Vegamour, Ravanat, Nutrafol, and more.
What is the number 1 hair growth product?
Both serums and shampoos are some of the most popular formulas for encouraging longer, fuller strands. While this piece focuses on serums, you can also check out our full list of hair growth products.
Which oil makes your hair grow faster?
Some of the most popular oils for encouraging hair growth include rosemary, castor, argan and moringa oil, all of which keep strands healthy through added hydration or a boost of antioxidants to fight UV rays and pollutants.
The takeaway
Even if hair growth isn't your main concern right now, these serums can all help moisturize and nurture the scalp—which anyone can benefit from, no matter your length goals. Again, helping your hair grow faster is a tricky feat; make sure to keep all of these tips in mind before embarking on your hair growth journey.
11 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4740347/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4201279/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK278957/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1868107/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3884776/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5315033/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6691938/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/10808702
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3931201/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25842469
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7706486/