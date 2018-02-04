This Is The Regimen That Helped Me Reverse Hair Loss

Stressful life events (pregnancy), medical treatments (chemotherapy), or malnutrition can cause periods of hair loss, but when none of the above apply, as was my case, the answer can be attributed to—yup, you guessed it—hormones.

"When we hit our 30s," Lucinda Ellery, founder of the Lucinda Ellery Hair Loss Consultancy, explained, "the amount of human growth hormone in our bodies begins to dissipate. How this manifests in regards to our hair is each single follicle starts to shrink, and hair follicles begin to produce thinner, shorter, and more brittle hairs with weaker shafts, giving an overall thinning effect. This shift is definitely linked to our genetics and hormonal shifts that happen as we age."

An increase in testosterone is also at play, Lucinda explained to me. With the help of an enzyme found in the hair follicles’ oil glands, testosterone is converted into DHT, which binds to receptors in the scalp follicles, causing them to shrink and/or fall out.