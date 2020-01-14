Biotin: A Guide To Side Effects, Benefits For Hair & More

Biotin is essential for maintaining the development of white blood cells13 .* These are the defense mechanisms of your immune system and work to protect your body against viruses and bacteria that make you sick. Your body actually contains two different types of white blood cells, called TH1 and TH2. Almost like a seesaw, TH1 and TH2 need to balance each other. When one becomes dominant, it can trigger an inflammatory response in your body. One reason this can happen is a lack of T-regulatory cells, which work to maintain balance14 .* Biotin deficiency is associated with T-cell decay15 .*