A Guide To Collagen Supplements: Benefits For Hair, Skin & More

Hair is mainly made up of the protein keratin and structural lipids11 . “Amino acids are the building blocks for keratin, the material that hair is made of,” Zeichner explains. Yes, for the body to build keratin, it needs several types of amino acids, many of which are found in collagen peptides12 . In fact, the main amino acid in keratin is proline—which is readily found in many collagen supplements. The theory follows that if you ingest these amino acids, they can help support your natural levels of these essential compounds.*