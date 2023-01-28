Hair growth is a journey, and we’re not going to sit here and tell you that one single method can restore shedding overnight. Actually, securing lush, thick locks often requires multiple approaches: a vitamin-rich diet, various lifestyle adjustments, and, of course, the right hair growth products.

Still, not everyone will find success with the same formula—but that’s where we come in! Snag your scalp brush and prepare your bathroom shelves: The very best products for thinning hair lie just below.