The Very Best Products For Thinning Hair Of 2023, Tried & Tested
Hair growth is a journey, and we’re not going to sit here and tell you that one single method can restore shedding overnight. Actually, securing lush, thick locks often requires multiple approaches: a vitamin-rich diet, various lifestyle adjustments, and, of course, the right hair growth products.
Still, not everyone will find success with the same formula—but that’s where we come in! Snag your scalp brush and prepare your bathroom shelves: The very best products for thinning hair lie just below.
Sneak peek at the best products for thinning hair
What causes hair thinning?
The thing is, hair thinning has many causes, yet discovering the root of your shedding is crucial before you dive into remedies. Read: Someone experiencing hair loss due to stress will have a different plan of action from someone with too much buildup.
That said, we encourage you to visit a dermatologist, stylist, or trichologist, if you’re able, to get to the bottom of your individualized issue. But here’s a list of the most common causes, if you’d like to browse some potential triggers:
- Age: Hair growth slows with age1, simple as that. Specifically, you might notice some receding as your hair reaches what's known as its "mature hairline," which is like a new normal for your aging hair, so to speak. Not much you can do here; however, there are some ways you can slow the process once receding has begun.
- Stress: Yes, stress-induced hair loss is real. Excess cortisol can force hair follicles2 to enter and stay in resting phase (telogen) as nutrients are redirected to other, more vital areas of the body. "When high stress occurs, the hair begins to shed about three to six months later," board-certified dermatologist Christine Shaver, M.D., FAAD, of Bernstein Medical Center for Hair Restoration in New York City tells mbg. "It will continue to shed until the underlying cause of stress has been addressed and resolved,"
- Hormones: Cortisol is technically a hormone, but other hormonal shifts can play a role in thinning hair. Think: menopause, postpartum, and the like. Thyroid and sex hormones influence hair growth, so you can totally notice increased shedding with any changes.
- Nutritional deficiencies. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD), low levels of certain nutrients—like biotin or zinc—can lead to significant hair thinning. While true biotin3 and zinc4 deficiencies are rare in the U.S. population, these nutritional gaps may play a role in hair shedding. For a full guide to vitamin deficiencies and hair, refer to this hair vitamin guide.
- Scalp buildup: Too much buildup can suffocate the follicle root, which is literally the source of hair growth. Take it from Adarsh Vijay Mudgil, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of Mudgil Dermatology: "If buildup is really extreme, it can even pull the hair down,” he previously told mbg.
- Physical stress: On a similar note, too-tight hairstyles, excessive heat styling, and general hair breakage can all lead to thinning hair over time. Not to mention, environmental pollutants can play a role: Environmental stressors can lead to oxidative stress, which can cause shedding.
Again, hair shedding is very nuanced, and this list only scratches the surface in terms of potential causes. See here for our full guide to hair loss if you want to learn even more.
How we picked
We looked for smart actives that not only stimulate the scalp and tend to the follicles but also nourish the strands and lead to healthier, shinier hair over time.
Some prefer a shampoo, others want a device, and some love a serum. We made sure to offer products that fill every lifestyle, budget, and need.
We tested out products firsthand to see what worked and what didn't. When this wasn't possible, our editors utilized verified customer experiences.
Hair care shouldn’t feel like a chore. Each of these formulas feels like a dream to apply, with luxurious textures and scents that rejuvenate your senses just as much as your follicles.
mbg's picks for the best products for thinning hair of 2023
Best for women: Vegamour GRO Hair Serum
Pros
- Targets precise areas
- Powerful formula
Cons
- Pricey
- Takes consistency to notice results
This cult-favorite serum contains Nicotiana benthamiana for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric to calm and nourish the scalp, and red clover and mung bean extracts to neutralize free radicals. Mung bean sprouts also have a high concentration of zinc, silica, iron, and several vitamins, while red clover contains a very powerful flavonoid that is able to soothe irritated scalps. Plus, it has peptides to help support collagen production and caffeine, which has the ability to stimulate the scalp. It’s truly a five-star meal for your follicles—there’s a reason over 3,000 shoppers sing its praises.
What our tester says:
"This is truly one of the best hair growth serums out there. I’ve been dealing with some sparser areas near my temples, and after a couple months of using this serum, I’ve finally noticed my baby hairs starting to grow back." —Jamie Schneider, mbg beauty editor
Best serum: Ranavat Mighty Majesty Fortifying Hair Serum
Pros
- Heavenly scent
Cons
- Might weigh down finer strands
This cult-favorite hair serum consistently sells out and once racked up a 3,500-person waitlist—so you know it’s good. And it has just three simple (yet powerful) ingredients: organic sunflower oil to coat the strands in moisture, jasmine essential oil to nurture the scalp and provide antimicrobial properties, and amla extract, a classic Ayurvedic ingredient with powerful antioxidant abilities. If you’re a fan of jasmine, you will no doubt fall in love with the delightful scent. Personally, I find it smells like pure luxury.
What a tester says:
"For those dealing with increased shedding right now (self very much included), a hair growth serum can keep your locks strong and help encourage thicker strands. I've tested more serums than I can count at this point, but RANAVAT's simple yet luxurious formula will surely remain a staple in my routine. Considering how often I use it, I'll be hitting the bottom of the bottle pretty soon."—Schneider
Best supplement: mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+
Pros:
- Specialized complex: collagen plus 7 nutrients, botanicals, and bioactives
- Supports strong hair and nails, glowing skin, and a healthy gut*
Cons:
- Not vegan
Look, the main component of hair (about 95% of it, in fact) is the protein keratin. And in order for the body to make keratin, you need amino acids (or building blocks of protein). That’s where collagen comes into play: Specifically, collagen supplements that contain proline, an amino acid that promotes hair growth, can help create the protein that makes hair and supports growth.
You can read more about collagen for hair here, but know that our specialized blend is the best of the best. It contains 17.7 grams of grass-fed bovine hydrolyzed collagen peptides, as well as other hair-healthy ingredients like biotin, hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, curcumin from turmeric extract and sulforaphane from broccoli seed extract.*
What a tester says:
“Since incorporating it into my diet, my hair is shiny as ever, my skin feels more hydrated and firm, and my nails are strong and not breaking as easily.*” —Maggie Michalczyk, RDN
Best shampoo: Briogeo Destined for Density Caffeine + Biotin Peptide Density Shampoo
Pros
- Stimulates the scalp
- Doesn’t dry out strands
Cons
- Not as targeted as a leave-on product
This sulfate-free wash is brimming with some of the best, science-backed ingredients for hair growth: copper peptides, zinc, caffeine, and biotin support thicker looking hair at the root, while vitamin E and CoQ10 provide an antioxidant shield for free radicals. If you really want to supercharge the results, give yourself a tension-relieving scalp massage as you work in the product. Regular scalp massage, after all, has been linked to hair growth.
Best hair oil: Revela The Growth Concentrate
Pros
- Clinically tested, groundbreaking formula
- Great for targeted areas
Cons
- Pricey
The hero here is the brand’s ProCelinyl, an ingredient discovered by AI technology that directly reawakens dormant hair follicles—with a 97% success rate in clinical trials. With argan oil, castor oil, grapefruit extract, olive leaf extract, and vitamin E, it drenches the hair and scalp with nourishing fatty acids and antioxidants. The brand promises thicker, fuller hair in as little as six weeks; they’re so confident, in fact, that if you don’t start seeing results after 120 days, they’ll refund your entire purchase. Worth a shot, don’t you think?
Best hair growth device: BeautyBio Rejuvenating Scalp + Fuller Hair Therapy Set
Pros
- Supercharges other hair growth remedies
- Fragrance-free serum
- Handle fits many other attachments from the brand
Cons
- Very pricey
- A bit invasive
Microneedling can be used along with hair growth serums to boost their efficacy—see, the tiny spikes create microchannels that allow for increased product absorption. So when you apply that subsequent serum, it should work even better; this one by BeautyBio contains zinc, camellia leaf extract, and a host of other antioxidant-rich botanicals to support the follicles. Plus the dermarolling tool is top notch for stimulating circulation on the scalp, which is great for hair growth. Just be sure to use it on freshly cleansed hair always follow up with the hydrating scalp serum.
Best affordable: The Inkey List Peptide Volumizing Hair Treatment
Pros
- Works instantly
- Lifts flat roots
- Alcohol-free
Cons
- Reviewers note it works better when transferred into a spray bottle
The Inkey List is known for their potent, high-quality formulas at a budget-friendly price point, and their beloved hair treatment certainly fits the bill. In addition to peptides, it contains panthenol, castor oil, and betaine to simultaneously condition and strengthen your locks. This is a lightweight, silky serum that immediately makes your strands appear fuller—simply rake it through clean, damp hair from root to tip and style as usual. Your mane will look noticeably less limp, promise.
Best for men: Nutrafol Full Support
Pros
- Two quality products in one bundle
Cons
- Supplement serving is 4 capsules per day
- Pricey
More than a topical, this hair-supporting system includes a supplement blend packed with saw palmetto extract, marine collagen, and ashwagandha for inside-out support. The serum contains follicle-stimulating ingredients, like lactic acid, tea tree, and caffeine, so you really get a well-rounded hair healthy experience. Circle back within three to six months, and you should notice a difference.
Dermatologist recommended: Allpa Botanicals Rosemary Hair Oil
Pros
- Organic & 100% natural
- Offers multiple sizes
Cons
- Might be too heavy for finer hair
Ask any derm their favorite natural botanical for hair growth, and chances are they’ll mention rosemary oil. All that hype is mainly due to a 2015 randomized comparative trial, which found that rosemary essential oil was just as effective as minoxidil (the active ingredient in many commercial hair-growth products) for reversing hair loss caused by androgens—also known as male- or female-pattern baldness—after six months.
Triple board-certified dermatologist Mamina Turegano, M.D. is just one expert to rave about the potent essential oil. "I recommend putting three to five drops into your shampoo before you use your shampoo," she says on TikTok, or you can massage a rosemary oil blend (like this one) into your scalp. Just make sure the formula you choose includes a carrier oil (this one has a base of maracuja, sacha inchi, and castor oil), as you never want to apply pure rosemary oil directly onto the scalp.
How to choose.
Navigating the hair care aisle is no easy feat. Here’s a quick checklist to aid you on your search.
Get to the root cause.
Again, determining the cause of your hair shedding should be step No. 1. Someone with thinning hair from environmental stressors may want to add more antioxidants into their hair care regimen, while those with buildup might want to sub in a clarifying shampoo. Knowledge is power—understand what your follicles actually need before uncapping just any hair care formula.
Consider your lifestyle.
Is it easier for you to use a serum? A shampoo? A device? A supplement? Hair growth products come in many forms. It’s up to you to decide how to incorporate these mane-enhancing ingredients into your routine.
Check out the ingredients.
Look for smart, hair-healthy actives in your products. Ingredients like caffeine, rosemary oil, and apple cider vinegar are great for stimulating circulation and lifting buildup, while antioxidant-rich botanicals and extracts can help strengthen the hair fiber. Depending on your specific concerns, you might reach for a different set of actives. Regardless, make sure to choose a product with plenty of high-quality hydrators—healthy, moisturized hair generally grows much faster.
Vet your formulas.
Even with the most potent actives out there, a subpar formula can wreck all of your progress. Example: A shampoo with caffeine may stimulate circulation, but if it has sulfates, it may be too drying for your fragile, thinning locks. A serum with rosemary oil sounds fab, but if it’s alcohol-based, it may do more harm than good. You get the point.
Of course, we did all the necessary vetting for you with this list. (Thank us later!) But if you’re browsing the beauty aisles on your own, make sure that the formulas you choose are clean and high-quality.
FAQ
Can you grow hair back after thinning?
Depending on the cause, yes, totally. Shedding caused by stress, hormones, nutritional gaps, or styling influences can slow or stop entirely with the right interventions. If your hair thinning is due to aging, though, you might not be able to restore the lush locks of your youth. But that’s natural!
What should you not do for thinning hair?
Hair thinning has no one-size-fits-all solution, but experts will generally tell you to try and keep the hair you do have as healthy as possible. That said, avoid drying hair care ingredients and keep the scalp clean and hydrated. If you do use thickening sprays and dry shampoos to fake some volume, make sure to give your scalp a good scrub to lift any lingering buildup.
Finally, many people avoid trimming their hair in fear of losing precious inches—but this is a big mistake. Split ends can actually halt hair growth by damaging the hair shaft, so you want to proceed with regular trims when you can.
The takeaway.
Hair growth does not happen overnight, but the right products can do a ton of the heavy lifting. You’ll be sure to find a formula that fits your fancy from this list above, but if you’d like to browse something more specific (say, hair growth shampoos or serums), we have you covered there, too.
Meet The Experts
