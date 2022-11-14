Collagen peptides can have several long-term beauty benefits: they can support skin hydration, elasticity, and overall appearance when used consistently. This collagen also contains amino acids, which are the building blocks of nails and hair. (For more intel on the science behind those claims, check out our guide to collagen supplements which thoroughly explains what we know given the current research.) But the powder doesn’t stop there, as it contains seven additional beauty-enhancing ingredients such as vitamin C, E, hyaluronic acid, biotin, L-glutamine, turmeric, and sulforaphane glucosinolate. (A few of those rank among the best vitamins and nutrients for both hair and nails individually.) Thanks to the robust nutritional profile of this innovative, multi-ingredient formula, you can consider a scoop of this power your one-step, inside-out beauty routine. *





What users say:

As one user noted, it helps her look more radiant naturally: “I've caught myself in the mirror recently, and now my eyes aren't at all puffy and my lips and cheeks have a blush to them. My skin is firm yet supple to the touch, and my nails are stronger. I love the high dose of vitamins C and E, and biotin, too. I imagine I'm still getting some serious support from the vitamins." And another user noted, she sees the difference in her nails and hair: "I put the powder in my ginger tea when it’s cold out, and otherwise. I definitely notice the difference in my hair and nails. My nails are stronger, and my hair seems thicker and shinier. Also, it is nice to have that extra nutrient boost. I think it has been good for my gut, too. Clearly a premium product. 100% worth it — now I’m hooked!" Who else recommends it? Bobbi Brown called it her “latest obsession.”*