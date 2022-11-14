The 8 Best Hair, Skin & Nail Vitamins Backed By Both A Ph.D. Scientist & Beauty Editor
Full hair, vibrant skin, strong nails—the quintessential beauty trifecta. And an ideal beauty routine addresses your health head-to-toe, from all angles. This means you should have skin care steps that support your unique needs and lifestyle, hair products that cater to your hair type, and nail products that aren't stripping or drying. It also means you need to practice mindful lifestyle choices: Eat a balanced diet, practice stress management, get sleep, and move in ways that bring you joy.
And finally, a beauty-centric supplement can really take you over the finish line. Because no matter how diligent we try to be with our routines, life can often get in the way—so supplements can help give us a little extra help.
Here, our all time favorite supplements that support your hair, skin, and nails.*
Best hair, skin & nails supplements
How we picked:
These supplement formulas that provide targeted support and building blocks for hair, skin, and nails. From antioxidant actions and cellular energy production, to benefits like hydration, elasticity, and resilience, these products are here for beautiful you.*
The supplements in our lineup include efficacious amounts of diverse active ingredients. These peptides, vitamins, minerals, botanicals, amino acids, and other unique bioactives are rooted in science to support one or more aspects of hair, skin, and nails.*
We elevate brands that prioritize quality testing to ensure the potency and purity of the formula, from the starting materials to the finished products. We celebrate quality, science-backed active ingredients and the exclusion of cheap additives.
We celebrate brands for which sustainability is top of mind. To that end, we enjoy shouting out green initiatives and certifications, as well as products that honor the environment through recyclable, eco-friendly packaging options.
Best with collagen: mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+view on mindbodygreen | $59
Pros:
- Comes in two taste profiles: Unflavored & Chocolate (made with organic cocoa and monk fruit)
- High-quality collagen (types I & III) is sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows from Brazil
- Promotes glowing skin, strong hair and nails, and a healthy gut*
Cons:
- Not vegan (but collagen never is)
Collagen peptides can have several long-term beauty benefits: they can support skin hydration, elasticity, and overall appearance when used consistently. This collagen also contains amino acids, which are the building blocks of nails and hair. (For more intel on the science behind those claims, check out our guide to collagen supplements which thoroughly explains what we know given the current research.) But the powder doesn’t stop there, as it contains seven additional beauty-enhancing ingredients such as vitamin C, E, hyaluronic acid, biotin, L-glutamine, turmeric, and sulforaphane glucosinolate. (A few of those rank among the best vitamins and nutrients for both hair and nails individually.) Thanks to the robust nutritional profile of this innovative, multi-ingredient formula, you can consider a scoop of this power your one-step, inside-out beauty routine. *
What users say:
As one user noted, it helps her look more radiant naturally: “I've caught myself in the mirror recently, and now my eyes aren't at all puffy and my lips and cheeks have a blush to them. My skin is firm yet supple to the touch, and my nails are stronger. I love the high dose of vitamins C and E, and biotin, too. I imagine I'm still getting some serious support from the vitamins." And another user noted, she sees the difference in her nails and hair: "I put the powder in my ginger tea when it’s cold out, and otherwise. I definitely notice the difference in my hair and nails. My nails are stronger, and my hair seems thicker and shinier. Also, it is nice to have that extra nutrient boost. I think it has been good for my gut, too. Clearly a premium product. 100% worth it — now I’m hooked!" Who else recommends it? Bobbi Brown called it her “latest obsession.”*
Best gummy: Garden of Life Beautyview on Walmart | $11view on Target | $14
Pros:
- Comes in a berry taste profile
- Formulated with board-certified neurologist David Perlmutter, M.D., FACN
- Certified B Corporation
Cons
- Includes 3 grams of added sugars
- Gummies aren’t usually the most potent delivery format
- Some complaints of the texture and tartness
Some folks just prefer to get their supplements in gummy form, even if they’re not the most potent options around. (Listen: The most effective supplement is the one you’ll actually take.) And as this particular delivery format goes, this beauty-centric option is your best bet. Four classic beauty ingredients make up this fan-favorite gummy: Hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, biotin, and bamboo silica. Hyaluronic acid is a humectant naturally found in the skin and can aid in skin hydration. Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that can support collagen production and neutralize free radicals to combat signs of aging all over. And biotin and bamboo silica can support healthy hair and nails.*
What users say:
For those who follow a vegan diet, are looking for skin-support, and want a treat to look forward to, look no further, says one reviewer: “I believe that beauty starts from within, so these gummies are very helpful. I've been taking two a day for a month and notice that my skin is better and a nice overall improvement. The gummies are also very yummy. And these are a vegan formula, which is essential for me.”*
Best vegan: New Chapter Hair, Skin & Nailsview on Thrive Market | $42view on Walmart | $42view on New Chapter | $31
Pros:
- Aid in complexion and beauty goals*
- Certified B-Corp company
- Added energy and digestion support*
Cons:
- Contains soy allergen
If you follow a strict plant-based diet, then that means a few beauty supplement staples are off the table (namely collagen; we explain collagen sourcing here). However, that doesn’t mean you can’t give your skin, hair, and nails an impressive boost with other highly beneficial nutrients. This blend uses a fermented biotin to aid in building keratin and astaxanthin for free radical protection—as well as organic reishi mushroom, an energy-support blend, and a digestive health complex.*
What users say:
Reviewers say they enjoy the ease of capsules—as well as notice the results: “I've really enjoyed using these supplements. I'm always trying to maintain better and healthier skin and hair at my age, and I love how easy it is to do with these pills. I have seen great results! Definitely worth it!”*
Best for men: Nutrafol Menview on Nutrafol | $88view on Amazon | $88
Pros:
- Patented complex
- Studies to demonstrate efficiency of the entire formula
- Supports scalp and hair health*
Cons:
- Four capsule serving size
- Not suitable for vegans (contains fish)
One of the most common issues men face in their beauty regimen is thinning hair. Male pattern baldness affects 30 to 50% of men by age 50. So for men in which this affects, be sure to have a supplement in your arsenal that can promote hair fullness and growth, like Nutrafol’s option. The formula uses a wide range of ingredients that can help address the many triggers of hair shedding. A few to highlight: Vitamin C, E, zinc, marine collagen, saw palmetto, and ashwagandha.*
What users say:
Balding can certainly affect self-confidence, and as one user notes: “My thin hair was very noticeable, and my confidence was at an all-time low. Now I wear a cap a lot less and am less embarrassed.”*
Best with biotin: Pure Encapsulations Hair/Skin/Nails Ultraview on Amazon | $43
Pros:
- Antioxidant and cellular energy support*
- Features a targeted collagen complex
Cons:
- Not suitable for vegans
- Low dose collagen (300 mg), which may not be enough to see the beauty benefits
Biotin is a popular addition to beauty supplements. Biotin is a B vitamin (specifically B7) and is an essential cofactor in the body. For beauty, it is thought to support hair, nail, and skin health at a mechanistic level, but the clinical research needs to catch up to bolster any hard claims. However, there are some studies in the meantime. For example, biotin has been shown to support thickness and firmness of nails in several human studies. One moderately-sized human study found that those who took biotin supplements had 25% thicker nail beds than the placebo group. In addition to the 6,000 mcg of biotin, this supplement has vitamin C, niacinamide, silica, hyaluronic acid, and collagen.*
What users say:
The hair and skin benefits are the main attraction, says this reviewer: “After a few weeks my skin is hydrated, and I’ve noticed significantly less shedding when I brush my hair after I shower. I’ve also noticed a bunch of baby hairs growing, and my lashes are longer than ever. Highly recommend these vitamins. You get what you pay for when it comes to bioavailability, and quality. This company is one of the best out there.”*
Best for skin & healthy aging: mindbodygreen cellular beauty+view on mindbodygreen | $76
Pros
- Clinically-backed ingredients at efficacious dosages
- Helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines*
- Promotes cellular metabolism, energy and rejuvenation*
- Has photoprotective qualities*
Cons:
- This is a skin-focused supplement, so doesn't have as many hair & nail benefits
- Daily regimen required for best results
If your primary concerns are skin longevity, there’s no better beauty supplement to turn to. The revolutionary formula features four science-backed cosmeceutical ingredients at full-potency, science-backed doses. Astaxanthin, phytoceramides, whole fruit pomegranate extract, and ubiquinol CoQ10 all work tougher to support your skin from all angles. Phytoceramides enhance skin hydration and barrier function. Ubiquinol neutralizes oxidative stress. Astaxanthin promotes smoothness, elasticity and wrinkle reduction. And then pomegranate extract encourages cellular rejuvenation.*
What users say:
Reviewers gush over the differences they see in their skin: “I have used cellular beauty+ for 8 weeks. I have more energy and a greater sense of well being in general. My skin looks fresh and I have seen my fine lines fade,” says one. And another notes: “I'm proactive about the health of my skin and staying ahead of wrinkles, I pay attention to the latest beauty topicals and supplements, and I have not found another supplement like cellular beauty+. The 4 ingredients in this formula are truly premium and their skin benefits are backed by science. This beauty from within approach will continue to be a daily staple for me.”*
Best for hair growth: Vital Proteins Hair Boostview on Vital | $30view on Target | $30view on Amazon | $28
Pros:
- Supports strong, healthy hair*
- Features a few organic ingredients, such as ashwagandha, mustard seed, and silica from organic bamboo shoot extract
Cons:
- B vitamins are the non-bioactive, cheaper forms
- Plastic packaging
A lot can affect the health of your hair. But one of the most notable is your mental health (read more about why here), so it's important to address that as part of your hair routine. This supplement uses an organic ashwagandha root extract to promote a healthy response to stress and overwork. But it goes well beyond a mood boost, it provides keratin support with amino acids (keratin is the protein that makes up hair fibers), saw palmetto (which may help with hair thinning), hyaluronic acid (for scalp hydration), and several antioxidants (to neutralize free radicals, which can contribute to hair aging). *
What users say:
Even hair stylists notice the difference: “I’ve been taking this product for almost 2 months and today I got a haircut and my stylist noticed a lot of new hair growth. I have a combination of thin and fine hair. She said whatever you are doing, keep doing it because it’s working. Very pleased with this product!”*
Best for nails:: NOW Foods Hair, Skin & Nailsview on Amazon | $17view on Now Foods | $30
Pros:
- Features robust doses of keratin & MSM
- Reasonable price point in case your budget does not allow more expensive options
Cons:
- Contains soy allergen
- 3 capsule serving size
- Not suitable for vegans
Keratin is the protein that makes up nails, hair fiber, and the outermost layers of the skin. So it makes sense that many beauty supplements work so hard to support it. This option uses Cynatine® HNS, which is an innovative bioavailable form of solubilized keratin to help support hair health, strong nails, and a glowing complexion. In addition, it also has several antioxidants, such as zinc, vitamin A, C, E, plus several B vitamins. *
What users say:
Like all supplements, good things come with patience and consistency: “Great vitamins, one of the best vitamins for your hair, skin, nails. I have been taking these vitamins for about a year. Like with any vitamins you need to give them time to work. It took about 4 months to see positive results. Now I have much fuller hair. It has helped to retain moisture for youthful skin. And my nails grow so fast. So please give them time to work. You will see positive results.”*
FAQ
Do hair skin and nails vitamins really work?
If you are taking a high-quality supplement with clinically-backed ingredients for hair, skin, and nail support at research-supported dosages, then, yes, supplements can provide beauty benefits over time.*
When is the best time to take a hair skin and nails vitamin?
Always follow instructions as indicated by the brand for when and how to take the supplements. For example, some supplements need to be consumed with a meal, while others may promote energy so they should be taken in the morning.* If you have any specific questions about how to take a supplement consult your health professional.
What side effects might occur?
Supplement side effects are entirely dependent on the formulas themselves and your individual biology. Always check the ingredient list to see if it contains anything you are personally sensitive to, and always consult with your health professional before adding a supplement to your routine.
The takeaway
Vibrant skin, healthy hair, and strong nails can be achieved with a well-rounded beauty routine—and as part of that routine, you may consider adding a supplement for added support. And for those in the market for a new option, these options have met our rigorous standards. Want more healthy hair tips? Check out our guide to hydrated hair.