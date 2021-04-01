Zinc is an essential trace mineral. “Trace” means that your body needs it in small amounts to function properly, while “essential” means that our bodies can’t synthesize zinc on its own. Instead, we must consume it daily.

Zinc is a unique element with antioxidant properties necessary for the activity of over 100 enzymes, and a wide range of critical functions in your body. These include cellular metabolism, protein synthesis, the creation of DNA, immune function, vision, and your senses of taste and smell, to name a few. Zinc also supports a healthy pregnancy and key features of growth and development.

Because your body can’t make zinc, you need to get it in adequate amounts from the foods you eat. Adult women need at least 8 milligrams of zinc per day, while men need 11 milligrams. Daily zinc requirements increase to 11 to 12 milligrams during pregnancy and lactation, respectively.

Since zinc is a known nutrient gap in most diets (conservative estimate: 15% of Americans consume inadequate zinc), supplemental zinc can be a prudent strategy.