Functional Food

8 Best Cereals To Eat For A Healthy Breakfast

Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor By Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen.
Healthy cereal

Image by Megan Doty

July 18, 2020 — 23:18 PM

Sinking your spoon into a bowl of crunchy cereal with milk can be oh-so-satisfying. But most traditional cereal options on the market aren't exactly the healthiest...that is, until now. Plenty of brands are offering healthy cereals that taste delicious and offer a number of nutritious benefits (whole grains! probiotics! protein!). Below, some of the best cereals to choose from, which have no more than four grams of added sugar, and a number of nutrient-rich ingredients. Serve them up with your milk of choice, and enjoy.

Nature's Path Heritage Flakes

For the classic flake texture, in a much healthier package, this cereal is a winner. It features ancient grains—including kamut, wheat, oats, barley, spelt, millet, and quinoa—all rolled into a satisfying, crunchy flake.

Heritage Flakes, naturespath.com

natures path cereal
Nature's Path

Forager Project Organic Grain-Free Os Cereal

If you avoid gluten in your diet, you can still enjoy classic "Os" cereal thanks to this grain-free version. This nostalgic cereal is made with cassava root and navy beans in place of whole grains, plus it features pea protein for an extra nutritious punch.

Organic Grain-Free Os Cereal, foragerproject.com

forager cereal
Forager

Three Wishes Cocoa Grain-Free Cereal

Yes, you can absolutely enjoy a chocolate-y cereal for breakfast that's actually healthy. Meet: Three Wishes cocoa cereal. It's grain-free, and features a combination of chickpeas, pea protein, and real cocoa for a wholesome yet indulgent taste. And yes, it will give your milk a hint of chocolate flavor, too.

Cocoa Grain-Free Cereal, threewishes.com

Three Wishes cereal
Three Wishes

Magic Spoon Grain-Free Cereal

Perfect for anyone following a ketogenic diet, or sticking to a low-carb eating style, this grain-free cereal has only 3 grams net carbs and 11 grams complete protein. Plus, it's flavored with natural ingredients, and no artificial add-ins.

Grain-Free Cereal, magicspoon.com

Magic Spoon cereal
Magic Spoon

KIND Vanilla Almond Clusters

If you prefer the crunchy taste of granola clusters, this option from KIND will satisfy your cereal craving. The crunchy clusters are made with a unique blend of oats, milley, buckwheat, amaranth and quinoa. Plus, it features added probiotics, for a gut-friendly bonus.

Vanilla Almond Clusters, kindsnacks.com

Kind cereal
KIND

Kashi 7 Whole Grain Puffs

Just one bowl of this cereal helps you satisfy 81% of your recommended daily intake of whole grains. In fact, the only ingredients are hard red wheat, brown rice, oats, barley, triticale, rye, buckwheat, and sesame seeds. That's it: Meaning no added sugar or artificial flavors.

7 Whole Grain Puffs, kashi.com


kashi cereal
Kashi

Purely Elizabeth Probiotic Granola

With a tasty blend of oats, quinoa, walnuts, chia seeds, and more—you won't believe this granola is gluten-free, vegan, and free of all refined sugars. It tastes delicious served with milk as a cereal, or sprinkled on top of yogurt. Plus, it features a blend of probiotic cultures.

Probiotic Granola, purelyelizabeth.com

Purely Elizabeth cereal
Purely Elizabeth

Bob's Red Mill Muesli

If you're more of a muesli fan, you can't go wrong with this wholesome version from Bob's Red Mill. It's made up of gluten-free oats, nuts, seeds, and dried fruit. Eat it cold with milk, hot like porridge, or soaked overnight—however you choose, this muesli will hit the spot.

Gluten-Free Muesli, bobsredmill.com

Bob's Redmill Meusli
Bob's Redmill

