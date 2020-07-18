Sinking your spoon into a bowl of crunchy cereal with milk can be oh-so-satisfying. But most traditional cereal options on the market aren't exactly the healthiest...that is, until now. Plenty of brands are offering healthy cereals that taste delicious and offer a number of nutritious benefits (whole grains! probiotics! protein!). Below, some of the best cereals to choose from, which have no more than four grams of added sugar, and a number of nutrient-rich ingredients. Serve them up with your milk of choice, and enjoy.