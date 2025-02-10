Advertisement
This Flavorful Grain Bowl Helps Support Your Heart Health With Every Bite
It’s officially American Health Month—and we’re finding creative ways to support our cardiovascular system every day. Did you know heart disease affects at least one in five Americans1? Not only are we increasing our omega-3 and fiber intake to support our heart health, but we’re also making an active effort to include Florida Orange Juice in our daily routine.
It turns out 100% orange juice isn’t just delicious. Along with vitamin C, folate and other essential nutrients, this heart-healthy beverage also has the flavonoid hesperidin2. Commonly found in citrus fruit, this phytonutrient may help maintain healthy blood pressure and blood vessel function to support cardiovascular health.
Looking for ways to add more Florida Orange Juice into your daily routine? We reached out to emergency medicine physician and recipe developer Sonali Ruder, DO, CCMS, to learn her favorite ways to incorporate this bright fridge staple into her diet. Here, the Foodie Physician gives the lowdown on the heart-health benefits of Florida Orange Juice and why it should be a part of your daily repertoire.
What makes Florida Orange Juice such a heart-healthy choice?
100% orange juice stands out as a heart-healthy option because of its unique nutrient profile. One 8-ounce glass provides 100% of the recommended Daily Value of vitamin C and is a good source of essential nutrients like folate, thiamin and potassium–all of which may help maintain a healthy heart.
100% orange juice also has hesperidin, a unique phytonutrient found almost exclusively in citrus, known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Plus, it is sodium-free, cholesterol-free, and has no added sugar, making it an excellent choice for supporting cardiovascular health. Research suggests it may help significantly lower LDL cholesterol3 (the “bad” cholesterol), support healthy blood pressure4 and reduce inflammation5.
Can you share the other potential health benefits of consuming Florida Orange Juice?
100% orange juice paired with water helps support a healthy immune system year-round, especially during cold and flu season. This combination is also an excellent choice for staying hydrated. With nearly 90% water content, 100% orange juice also has several naturally occurring electrolytes such as potassium, calcium (in fortified juices), and magnesium, which help maintain fluid balance.
What’s your favorite way to add more Florida Orange Juice to your diet?
I love incorporating Florida Orange Juice into my family’s daily routine in a variety of delicious and refreshing ways. We always start our morning with a glass of Florida OJ (an 8-ounce glass for me and a 4-ounce glass for my kids). 100% orange juice is a fantastic way to kickstart the day with essential vitamins and minerals. I also enjoy it as a base for smoothies, and it adds a unique flavor and nutritional benefits to salad dressings, marinades, and even baked goods.
Do you have a go-to heart-healthy recipe with Florida Orange Juice?
This heart healthy bulgur grain bowl, loved by my entire family, is bursting with flavor. The kale and bulgur provide important nutrients, such as folate and fiber, which may help you and your family maintain a healthy weight and aid in blood sugar control. The addition of Florida Orange Juice enhances its taste and nutritional value, since this bowl offers heart supporting vitamin C and potassium.
Ready to add the heart-healthy grain bowl to your meal rotation? Below, learn how to make the expert-approved recipe at home.
Ingredients:
Makes 4 servings
- ½ cup + 2 tbsp Florida Orange Juice
- ⅔ cup water
- ½ cup bulgur
- 1 tsp kosher salt, divided
- 2 tbsp olive oil, divided
- 2 cups thinly sliced carrots
- 2 cups packed chopped kale
- 1 (15-oz) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- Freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 2 tbsp chopped parsley
- 4 hard-boiled eggs or protein of choice (optional)
Preparation
- Combine the water and ½ cup Florida Orange Juice in a small saucepan, set over high heat and bring to a simmer.
- Add the bulgur and ½ teaspoon of salt and stir to combine.
- Cover, remove from the heat and set aside for 15 minutes or until most of the liquid has absorbed and the bulgur is tender.
- In the meantime, place one tablespoon of olive oil in a medium sauté pan and set over medium high heat until the oil shimmers.
- Add the carrots and remaining ½ teaspoon of salt.
- Cook, stirring frequently, for 3 to 4 minutes or until the carrots just begin to turn golden.
- Add the kale and continue to cook another 2 to 3 minutes or until the kale is wilted and the carrots are tender.
- Combine remaining two tablespoons of Florida Orange Juice and one tablespoon of olive oil in a small jar and shake.
- Transfer bulgur, carrots, kale and beans to a large mixing bowl, season with freshly ground black pepper and add Florida Orange Juice dressing and toss to combine.
- Taste bulgur and season with additional salt and pepper as desired.
- Garnish with parsley.
