Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
paid content for
Florida Orange Juice

This Flavorful Grain Bowl Helps Support Your Heart Health With Every Bite

Author:
Braelyn Wood
February 10, 2025
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
Family enjoying a meal together
Image by Florida Department of Citrus / Contributor
February 10, 2025

It’s officially American Health Month—and we’re finding creative ways to support our cardiovascular system every day. Did you know heart disease affects at least one in five Americans1? Not only are we increasing our omega-3 and fiber intake to support our heart health, but we’re also making an active effort to include Florida Orange Juice in our daily routine. 

It turns out 100% orange juice isn’t just delicious. Along with vitamin C, folate and other essential nutrients, this heart-healthy beverage also has the flavonoid hesperidin2. Commonly found in citrus fruit, this phytonutrient may help maintain healthy blood pressure and blood vessel function to support cardiovascular health. 

Looking for ways to add more Florida Orange Juice into your daily routine? We reached out to emergency medicine physician and recipe developer Sonali Ruder, DO, CCMS, to learn her favorite ways to incorporate this bright fridge staple into her diet. Here, the Foodie Physician gives the lowdown on the heart-health benefits of Florida Orange Juice and why it should be a part of your daily repertoire.

1.

What makes Florida Orange Juice such a heart-healthy choice?

100% orange juice stands out as a heart-healthy option because of its unique nutrient profile. One 8-ounce glass provides 100% of the recommended Daily Value of vitamin C and is a good source of essential nutrients like folate, thiamin and potassium–all of which may help maintain a healthy heart. 

100% orange juice also has hesperidin, a unique phytonutrient found almost exclusively in citrus, known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Plus, it is sodium-free, cholesterol-free, and has no added sugar, making it an excellent choice for supporting cardiovascular health. Research suggests it may help significantly lower LDL cholesterol3 (the “bad” cholesterol), support healthy blood pressure4 and reduce inflammation5

2.

Can you share the other potential health benefits of consuming Florida Orange Juice?

100% orange juice paired with water helps support a healthy immune system year-round, especially during cold and flu season. This combination is also an excellent choice for staying hydrated. With nearly 90% water content, 100% orange juice also has several naturally occurring electrolytes such as potassium, calcium (in fortified juices), and magnesium, which help maintain fluid balance.

3.

What’s your favorite way to add more Florida Orange Juice to your diet?

I love incorporating Florida Orange Juice into my family’s daily routine in a variety of delicious and refreshing ways. We always start our morning with a glass of Florida OJ (an 8-ounce glass for me and a 4-ounce glass for my kids). 100% orange juice is a fantastic way to kickstart the day with essential vitamins and minerals. I also enjoy it as a base for smoothies, and it adds a unique flavor and nutritional benefits to salad dressings, marinades, and even baked goods. 

4.

Do you have a go-to heart-healthy recipe with Florida Orange Juice?

This heart healthy bulgur grain bowl, loved by my entire family, is bursting with flavor. The kale and bulgur provide important nutrients, such as folate and fiber, which may help you and your family maintain a healthy weight and aid in blood sugar control. The addition of Florida Orange Juice enhances its taste and nutritional value, since this bowl offers heart supporting vitamin C and potassium.

Ready to add the heart-healthy grain bowl to your meal rotation? Below, learn how to make the expert-approved recipe at home. 

Image by Florida Department of Citrus

Ingredients:

Makes 4 servings

  • ½ cup + 2 tbsp Florida Orange Juice
  • ⅔ cup water
  • ½ cup bulgur
  • 1 tsp kosher salt, divided
  • 2 tbsp olive oil, divided
  • 2 cups thinly sliced carrots
  • 2 cups packed chopped kale
  • 1 (15-oz) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
  • Freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 2 tbsp chopped parsley
  • 4 hard-boiled eggs or protein of choice (optional)

Preparation 

  1. Combine the water and ½ cup Florida Orange Juice in a small saucepan, set over high heat and bring to a simmer.
  2. Add the bulgur and ½ teaspoon of salt and stir to combine.
  3. Cover, remove from the heat and set aside for 15 minutes or until most of the liquid has absorbed and the bulgur is tender.
  4. In the meantime, place one tablespoon of olive oil in a medium sauté pan and set over medium high heat until the oil shimmers.
  5. Add the carrots and remaining ½ teaspoon of salt.
  6. Cook, stirring frequently, for 3 to 4 minutes or until the carrots just begin to turn golden.
  7. Add the kale and continue to cook another 2 to 3 minutes or until the kale is wilted and the carrots are tender.
  8. Combine remaining two tablespoons of Florida Orange Juice and one tablespoon of olive oil in a small jar and shake.
  9. Transfer bulgur, carrots, kale and beans to a large mixing bowl, season with freshly ground black pepper and add Florida Orange Juice dressing and toss to combine.
  10. Taste bulgur and season with additional salt and pepper as desired.
  11. Garnish with parsley.

More On This Topic

Are Bone Broth & Stock Really Different? Here's What An RD Says
Functional Food

Are Bone Broth & Stock Really Different? Here's What An RD Says

Eliza Sullivan

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee—But Is It Healthy?
Functional Food

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee—But Is It Healthy?

Andrea Jordan

Nourish Your Skin With This Delicious Glow-Boosting Soup Recipe
Recipes

Nourish Your Skin With This Delicious Glow-Boosting Soup Recipe

Hannah Frye

Corn Isn't Always Bad—Nutritionists Share The Healthiest Way To Eat It
Functional Food

Corn Isn't Always Bad—Nutritionists Share The Healthiest Way To Eat It

Abby Moore

This Common Breakfast Food May Lower Alzheimer's Risk, New Study Found
Functional Food

This Common Breakfast Food May Lower Alzheimer's Risk, New Study Found

Ava Durgin

Got Canned Chickpeas? Try Making This Oven-Baked Green Falafel
Recipes

Got Canned Chickpeas? Try Making This Oven-Baked Green Falafel

Donna Hay

Drink This Type Of Coffee To Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk (By Up To 4% Per Cup)
Functional Food

Drink This Type Of Coffee To Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk (By Up To 4% Per Cup)

Francesca Bond

Start Your Day On The Sunny Side With This MD's Frothy Golden Latte Recipe
Recipes

Start Your Day On The Sunny Side With This MD's Frothy Golden Latte Recipe

Jamie Schneider

3 Cauliflower Recipes To Make While It's Still Cold
Recipes

3 Cauliflower Recipes To Make While It's Still Cold

Eliza Sullivan

Are Bone Broth & Stock Really Different? Here's What An RD Says
Functional Food

Are Bone Broth & Stock Really Different? Here's What An RD Says

Eliza Sullivan

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee—But Is It Healthy?
Functional Food

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee—But Is It Healthy?

Andrea Jordan

Nourish Your Skin With This Delicious Glow-Boosting Soup Recipe
Recipes

Nourish Your Skin With This Delicious Glow-Boosting Soup Recipe

Hannah Frye

Corn Isn't Always Bad—Nutritionists Share The Healthiest Way To Eat It
Functional Food

Corn Isn't Always Bad—Nutritionists Share The Healthiest Way To Eat It

Abby Moore

This Common Breakfast Food May Lower Alzheimer's Risk, New Study Found
Functional Food

This Common Breakfast Food May Lower Alzheimer's Risk, New Study Found

Ava Durgin

Got Canned Chickpeas? Try Making This Oven-Baked Green Falafel
Recipes

Got Canned Chickpeas? Try Making This Oven-Baked Green Falafel

Donna Hay

Drink This Type Of Coffee To Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk (By Up To 4% Per Cup)
Functional Food

Drink This Type Of Coffee To Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk (By Up To 4% Per Cup)

Francesca Bond

Start Your Day On The Sunny Side With This MD's Frothy Golden Latte Recipe
Recipes

Start Your Day On The Sunny Side With This MD's Frothy Golden Latte Recipe

Jamie Schneider

3 Cauliflower Recipes To Make While It's Still Cold
Recipes

3 Cauliflower Recipes To Make While It's Still Cold

Eliza Sullivan

Are Bone Broth & Stock Really Different? Here's What An RD Says
Functional Food

Are Bone Broth & Stock Really Different? Here's What An RD Says

Eliza Sullivan

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee—But Is It Healthy?
Functional Food

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee—But Is It Healthy?

Andrea Jordan

Nourish Your Skin With This Delicious Glow-Boosting Soup Recipe
Recipes

Nourish Your Skin With This Delicious Glow-Boosting Soup Recipe

Hannah Frye

Corn Isn't Always Bad—Nutritionists Share The Healthiest Way To Eat It
Functional Food

Corn Isn't Always Bad—Nutritionists Share The Healthiest Way To Eat It

Abby Moore

This Common Breakfast Food May Lower Alzheimer's Risk, New Study Found
Functional Food

This Common Breakfast Food May Lower Alzheimer's Risk, New Study Found

Ava Durgin

Got Canned Chickpeas? Try Making This Oven-Baked Green Falafel
Recipes

Got Canned Chickpeas? Try Making This Oven-Baked Green Falafel

Donna Hay

Drink This Type Of Coffee To Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk (By Up To 4% Per Cup)
Functional Food

Drink This Type Of Coffee To Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk (By Up To 4% Per Cup)

Francesca Bond

Start Your Day On The Sunny Side With This MD's Frothy Golden Latte Recipe
Recipes

Start Your Day On The Sunny Side With This MD's Frothy Golden Latte Recipe

Jamie Schneider

3 Cauliflower Recipes To Make While It's Still Cold
Recipes

3 Cauliflower Recipes To Make While It's Still Cold

Eliza Sullivan

This One-Pan Take On Trendy Baked Feta Comes Packed With Nutrients & Flavor
Recipes

This One-Pan Take On Trendy Baked Feta Comes Packed With Nutrients & Flavor

Yasmin Fahr

Are Bone Broth & Stock Really Different? Here's What An RD Says
Functional Food

Are Bone Broth & Stock Really Different? Here's What An RD Says

Eliza Sullivan

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee—But Is It Healthy?
Functional Food

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee—But Is It Healthy?

Andrea Jordan

Nourish Your Skin With This Delicious Glow-Boosting Soup Recipe
Recipes

Nourish Your Skin With This Delicious Glow-Boosting Soup Recipe

Hannah Frye

Corn Isn't Always Bad—Nutritionists Share The Healthiest Way To Eat It
Functional Food

Corn Isn't Always Bad—Nutritionists Share The Healthiest Way To Eat It

Abby Moore

This Common Breakfast Food May Lower Alzheimer's Risk, New Study Found
Functional Food

This Common Breakfast Food May Lower Alzheimer's Risk, New Study Found

Ava Durgin

Got Canned Chickpeas? Try Making This Oven-Baked Green Falafel
Recipes

Got Canned Chickpeas? Try Making This Oven-Baked Green Falafel

Donna Hay

Drink This Type Of Coffee To Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk (By Up To 4% Per Cup)
Functional Food

Drink This Type Of Coffee To Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk (By Up To 4% Per Cup)

Francesca Bond

Start Your Day On The Sunny Side With This MD's Frothy Golden Latte Recipe
Recipes

Start Your Day On The Sunny Side With This MD's Frothy Golden Latte Recipe

Jamie Schneider

3 Cauliflower Recipes To Make While It's Still Cold
Recipes

3 Cauliflower Recipes To Make While It's Still Cold

Eliza Sullivan

This One-Pan Take On Trendy Baked Feta Comes Packed With Nutrients & Flavor
Recipes

This One-Pan Take On Trendy Baked Feta Comes Packed With Nutrients & Flavor

Yasmin Fahr

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Apple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-Fed23 Immune-Boosting Foods: Fruits Veggies Proteins & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.