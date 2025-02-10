This Flavorful Grain Bowl Helps Support Your Heart Health With Every Bite

I love incorporating Florida Orange Juice into my family’s daily routine in a variety of delicious and refreshing ways. We always start our morning with a glass of Florida OJ (an 8-ounce glass for me and a 4-ounce glass for my kids). 100% orange juice is a fantastic way to kickstart the day with essential vitamins and minerals. I also enjoy it as a base for smoothies, and it adds a unique flavor and nutritional benefits to salad dressings, marinades, and even baked goods.