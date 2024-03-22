There’s no official recommendation as to how often you should eat fermented foods. But in general, consuming at least one serving a day is a healthy step, says Manaker. “When you're trying to include more probiotics in your diet, and, in turn, expose your body to more probiotics, you need to eat them consistently in order for them to colonize the gut,” she explains. “So if you're eating a random serving of sauerkraut once every three months and that's your only serving of fermented foods, you probably will not reap the benefits.”