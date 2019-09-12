The 8 Healthiest Fermented Foods To Reduce Inflammation & Boost Your Mood

It's probably not news to you that consuming good bacteria—aka probiotics—can improve gut health. But these beneficial bugs have been linked to so much more than just better digestion.

"Optimizing your gut with probiotics can...also help boost your mood and energy levels, reduce inflammation, and support a healthy immune system," says Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE, author of The Anti-Anxiety Diet. In fact, a large portion (around 80 percent) of your body's immune tissue is located in the digestive tract, so it's heavily influenced by the bacteria living there.

But what's the best way to consume probiotics? While supplements are readily available, many fermented foods are potent natural sources of probiotics. And when you eat these fermented foods, a variety of other beneficial nutrients often go along with them. In fact, like probiotics, the acidic by-products of fermentation also assist in digestion but in a different way—by promoting the breakdown of the micronutrients and macronutrients in our diets (including lactose), which can help reduce bloating and cramps.

Here, learn why fermented foods are so beneficial and which pack the biggest probiotic punch.