Cutting out cheese and dairy is often a part of elimination diets. But unless you have an allergy or sensitivity, real cheese—not funky processed cheese products—can be healthy and contribute real nutrition to your diet.

"Cheese sometimes gets a bad rap because it is generally high in fat and certain types, like processed cheese, aren't the best picks because they may contain added oils, dyes, and even sugar," says Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, author of Eating in Color. "But cheese can absolutely add nutrients, like protein and calcium, to your diet, and it's incredibly satisfying. I like to enjoy a small wedge with fresh grapes and some almonds. You can think of cheese as a garnish too—you don't need much to boost a meal."

Cheese is typically made by heating milk, adding an enzyme and starter culture to separate the curds from the whey, then aging the cheese for a specific period of time. The nutrition content of a cheese—and whether or not you'll tolerate it—often depends on how it was made.

For example, the more time a cheese spends aging, the less lactose it contains because it's converted to lactic acid. Aged and cultured cheeses also contain at least some probiotics, and cheese made with full-fat milk from grass-fed cows provides more omega-3 fatty acids and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA)—two healthy fats with anti-inflammatory properties.

Each variety of cheese is also slightly different in terms of nutrition. Here, with the help of registered dietitians, we break down 10 of the healthiest cheeses you can buy.