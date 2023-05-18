"The food-first approach can provide all the leucine and amino acids you need since they come packed with an array of other nutrients, which is excellent for overall health," say McKendry and Lim. "However, there may be situations where a protein powder or leucine supplement may be beneficial. For example, individuals struggling to meet their daily protein goals (e.g., athletes, older adults) can easily meet their daily protein needs with a protein shake or leucine supplement."